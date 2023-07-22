EVx 2023: BMW i7 xDrive60 on display at SCCC – 625 km EV range, 544 PS, 31.3-inch rear theatre screen

In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2023 11:23 am / 2 comments

The new BMW i7 is currently on display at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which is currently ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre from July 22-23. Launched in Malaysia just last month, the all-electric version of the seventh-generation G70 7 Series is available in a sole xDrive60 M Sport variant priced at RM707,250 on-the-road without insurance.

This figure is with the standard two-year warranty, but if you want the optional extended warranty (five years) and service (six years) package, the asking price goes up to RM729,800. For the money, you’re getting an EV that provides up to 625 km of range following the WLTP standard, courtesy of a sizeable lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 105.7 kWh (101.7 kWh net).

The battery powers a pair of electric motors that provides all-wheel drive as well as a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the i7 will get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h.

For charging, the i7 comes with a Combine Charging Unit (CCU) that allows for AC charging at a rate of up to 11 kW via a Type 2 connection, with a full charge taking about 9.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging up to 195 kW with a CCS2 connection, which enables a 10-80% state of charge to be reached in just 34 minutes. Two-axle adaptive air suspension are Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) are also standard features on the i7.

If you plan on being chauffeured in the i7, you’ll have no shortage of luxuries at your disposal. One of them is the BMW Theatre Screen, which is part of the standard Rear-seat Entertainment Professional package, that sees a 31.3-inch display deploy from the ceiling with various media inputs (including HDMI) supported.

There’s also a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and Executive Lounge seating to complete the “ciname on wheels” experience. This being in the same league as the 7 Series, the i7 also has premium trim materials and upholstery, along with a comprehensive ambient lighting system.

For the driver, there’s the BMW Live Cockpit Professional that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen display on the dashboard. Both are powered by BMW Operating System 8 and offer a range of functions like a digital voice assistant, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, various drive modes and IconicSounds Electric

A suite of driver assistance systems are also standard with the Driving Assitant Professional package, including front and rear autonomous emergency braking, Lane Change Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Front/Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Exit Warning, Active Cruise Control with stop & go function, Speed Limit Info with Automatic Speed Limit Assist and Evasion Assistant.

Admission to EVx 2023 is free, so head on over to SCCC this weekend to experience the i7 xDrive60 M Sport for yourself. Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. See you there!

