EVx 2023: Bank Islam is ready to finance your new EV – rates from 2.1%, 100% financing, no hidden fees

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2023 1:43 pm / 0 comments

If you plan on purchasing an electric vehicle (EV), the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is the place to be, with a wide array of models from several brands on display. Today’s the last day of the event, so head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) to experience the world of zero-emissions motoring for yourself.

Bank Islam will be present at EVx 2023 with attractive financing plans for electrified models, including rates of between 2.15% and 2.2% when financing below RM100,000, while it’s from 2.1% to 2.15% when financing above RM100,000.

You can also enjoy nominal stamp duty charges as well as margin of financing up to 100% of a vehicle’s on-the-road price under the GradONE programme, which is based on Murabahah. For absolute transparency, there are no hidden fees imposed when you secure financing with Bank Islam, and you can even receive Ibra’ (rebate) on full settlement of the financing before its maturity.

As an added bonus, you can also walk away with a premium gift when you submit a completed vehicle financing application at EVx 2023. Meanwhile, visitors will have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes.

