EVx 2023: Sexy Audi e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron at SCCC

In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 July 2023 2:00 pm / 0 comments

Audi Malaysia is making its inaugural appearance at paultan.org EVx and the official distributor of Audi in Malaysia will brought its range of e-tron EVs to SCCC, including the RS e-tron GT and the Q8 e-tron family consisting of a the regular SUV and the Sportback.

Recently launched in Malaysia, this is the first public appearance for the e-tron models, and EVx visitors are be among the first in the country to get up close and personal withe the Q8 e-tron range and the e-tron GT range. The latter is of course Tony Stark’s ride, as seen in the movie Avengers: Endgame. It’s such a sexy shape, low and wide.

The e-tron GT is some car, sporting emotive design and revolutionary technology, reinterpreting the classic idea of the gran turismo with electric propulsion. The e-tron GT quattro is powered by two electric motors (one on each axle for quattro AWD) producing a combined 530 PS and 640 Nm of torque in boost mode, good for 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.1 seconds.

Or you can go full Iron Man with the RS e-tron GT, which raises the performance stakes to 646 PS and 830 Nm (boost mode) to catapult you from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The GT has a 83.7 kWh battery that provides up to 458 km of range in the WLTP cycle. When plugged into a DC fast charger capable of matching the car’s max input of 270 kW, a 5-80% state of charge (SoC) takes just 22.5 minutes. The RS has a range of 447 km.

If you’re more of a family man, try out the Q8 e-tron SUV range for size. Choose from two body styles (regular SUV and Sportback with a sloping roof), each with two variants available, advanced 50 quattro and S line 55 quattro. Despite it being a large family car, the Q8 e-tron packs up to 408 PS and 664 Nm of torque, good for a century sprint time of 5.6 seconds.

Maximum range is 481 km on the 55, which has a 114 kWh battery, rechargeable via 22 kW AC and 170 kW DC – with the latter, 0-80% SoC is reached in 31 minutes. EV bits aside, the big cruiser features an tech such as an advanced Adaptive Cruise Control system, Digital Matrix LED headlamps and virtual side mirrors. The latter employs cameras in place of traditional side mirrors.

Audi e-tron customers will be given the option to purchase Moon Power wallbox chargers in 11 kW and 22 kW variants beginning September. Moon Power is a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg and this is the brand’s first foray outside of Europe. Check out the chargers and enquire at EVx.

