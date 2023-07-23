EVx 2023: Bank Muamalat financing for EVs – rates as low as 2.1%, 100% financing, up to nine-year tenure

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2023 1:39 pm / 0 comments

If you’ve decided to opt for an electric vehicle at EVx 2023, you’re likely to need financing for it. To help facilitate your purchase of an EV, Bank Muamalat Malaysia is on hand to offer a number of eco green financing solutions, with attractive deals available over the weekend’s event until July 26, 2023.

Through the Vehicle Financing-i programme, you can enjoy promotional rates from as low as 2.1% (flat rate), up to 100% margin of financing as well as tenures of up to nine years for financing amounts exceeding RM150,000.

Additionally, flexible financing options including personal financing, home financing or credit cards are offered, so you can easily invest in a home wallbox. This not only makes charging your EV more convenient, but can also save you money as compared to using a public charger.

If that’s not already enough, the bank also has in place financing solutions for the purchase of environmentally-friendly elements such as battery energy storage and solar photovoltaic systems to further reduce your environmental impact. Find out more at the Bank Muamalat booth at EVx 2023.

