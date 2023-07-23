EVx 2023: myTukar display of half-and-half refurbished car, plus 35% off respray packages today at SCCC

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2023 2:01 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) is happening right now at the Setia City Convention Centre, and joining the range of participating brands at the expo is myTukar, which is bringing offers of 35% off spray painting packages for cars across a variety of categories. Admission to EVx 2023 is free of charge.

myTukar is offering the 35% discount promotion for cars in categories such as the Perodua Myvi, Proton Iriz and Kia Picanto at RM1,950 (normally retailing for RM3,000); sedans like the Proton Saga, Toyota Vios, Honda City and Perodua Bezza at RM2,100 (RM3,200 retail); the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis, Hyundai Elantra, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series at RM2,250 (RM3,400 retail).

For larger sedans like the Honda Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Teana, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, today’s pricing for the package is RM2,350 (RM3,600 retail); while the package for compact and mid-sized SUVs, 4x4s and limousines like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series is priced at RM2,500 (RM3,800 retail); the package for MPVs and large SUVs is priced at RM2,600 (RM4,000 retail).

The myTukar booth is located in the centre of the exhibition hall’s foyer, where among a trio of display cars is a half-and-half demonstrator car to show the contrast and quality of refurbishment, before and after it is applied.

Today’s the second and final day of EVx 2023, so be sure to head over to the Setia City Convention Centre where admission to the expo is free of charge.

As before, there’s the chance to score goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at the paultan.org booth, such as fun games, pop quizzes with prizes to be won. See the latest in EVs and EV charging solutions in Malaysia at EVx 2023 today.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.