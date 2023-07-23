In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2023 2:02 pm / 0 comments

Vehicle charging is an integral part of EV ownership, and if you prefer to reduce your dependency on public chargers, having your own personal charger at home is a viable option. However, finding the right charger that suits your needs can be a daunting process and getting one installed properly is vital to ensure the safety of your home.

At the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, EVhub.my is on hand to educate current and future EV owners on home charging systems, including the importance of preparing your home’s electrical supply system accordingly to prevent unnecessary complexity that can result in higher installation cost.

Charging an EV at home involves high voltages and currents, which is why due diligence and the right hardware is needed to protect your home against potential overcurrent and residual current. As with electrical appliances, EV chargers require an optimal power delivery system to function properly.

EVhub.my offers a wide range of charging solutions from trusted brands (like Wallbox) for residential use, with a team of trained technicians to carry out installation. Should you be a business operator or require a charger more catered towards commercial use, EVhub.my also has products capable of delivering higher AC and DC outputs.

To expand your knowledge on home charging, head on over to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) to meet with EVhub.my staff at EVx 2023. Today’s the last day of the event, so head on over to learn a thing or two and check out the wide range of EVs on display.

Admission is free, and visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes.

