EVx 2023: Accessorise your vehicle with products by Dodo Mat, V-Kool at the Setia City Convention Centre

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2023 2:14 pm / 0 comments

Once you’ve secured your new vehicle purchase and your new ride is ready to be brought home, the next step is often to consider the accessories which will make motoring that much more pleasant. Joining the range of brands at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) is Dodo Mat and V-Kool, as part of the expo located at the Setia City Convention Centre where admission is free.

Dodomat makes its return here at EVx 2023 following strong response from ACE 2022 held here last year, and the firm is presenting its latest offering to cater for this new market of electric vehicles in Malaysia.

Crafted with top-quality materials, Dodo Mat dual-layer car mats offer the ability to hide dirt, be easy to clean and the reassurance of non-slip surfaces, giving long-lasting performance and preservation of a car’s interior condition at affordable prices. Book a car at EVx 2023 and you’ll have the chance to receive RM500 in vouchers from Dodo Mat, subject to availability.

Also present at EVx 2023 is window tint stalwart V-Kool, which is on location with its latest window film product offerings, with personnel on hand to answer questions about what tints might be right for your vehicle; there are demonstration setups for you to experience the heat rejection qualities first-hand.

At EVx 2023, V-Kool is offering RM500 off retail prices for its combination series of products, while purchases of the Solar Cool Premier offering entitles the buyer to RM700 off retail prices, plus complimentary instant coating.

In addition to the auto manufacturer brands, visitors at EVx 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre will get to score goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games and pop quizzes with prizes to be won, subject to availability. It’s the second and final day of EVx 2023, which concludes today at 7pm; head on over to check out the EVs and solutions on show.

Dodomat booth at EVx 2023

V-Kool booth at EVx 2023

