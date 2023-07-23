EVx 2023: Avis offering short-term EV rentals – BYD Atto 3 fr RM198/day; CAF CE1 EV panel van on display

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2023 2:07 pm / 0 comments

In addition to vehicle ownership, the rental market is also a significant one in Malaysia and the same can be expected to apply in the realm of electric vehicles, which brings Avis to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2023) that is ongoing at the Setia City Convention Centre until 7pm today; admission is free at EVx 2023.

At the Avis booth, you find a BYD Atto 3 EV located in the booth front and centre, flanked by a pair of panel vans. The BYD Atto 3 is being offered by Avis for short-term rental, which is a great option for dipping one’s toes into the world of EV motoring to know if it is the way to go before properly taking the leap.

Here, Avis is offering the Atto 3 for short-term rental from the equivalent of just RM198 a day, which can serve as a kind of ‘extended test-drive’ for you to know is EV motoring is the right fit for your daily life. Can you live with the availability of charging facilities around you? Does the vehicle work with your usage patterns? Here’s one way for you to find out.

You’ll have also noticed the panel van alongside the Atto 3 at the Avis booth, particularly if you are a business owner in needof some light haulage. This is the CE1 fully electric panel van by Malaysian firm CAF, which is offered in outputs ranging from 30 kW to 80 kW depending on version, driving the rear wheels.

Power is drawn from a 41.86 kWh lithium-ion phospate (LFP) battery from CATL, offering the panel van a range of up to 300 km based on the NEDC testing standard; top speed is 100 km/h.

Visitors to EVx 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre will get to score goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games and pop quizzes with prizes to be won, subject to availability. It’s the second and final day of EVx 2023, which concludes today at 7pm; head on over to check out the EVs and solutions on show.

