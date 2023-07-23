Last day to respray your car from just RM1,950 at EVx 2023 this weekend with myTukar Body & Paint Centre

In Advertorial / By Paul Tan / 23 July 2023 1:58 pm / Comments are Disabled

Today is the last day to enjoy 35% off myTukar’s full car respray package! It’s only available if you sign up for it at the myTukar booth at EVx 2023 at Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, July 22-23.

An additional benefit is you will also get a complimentary interior cleaning worth RM280 with every full car respray package signed up for at the event.

And yes, you can respray any car, it does not have to be an EV just because the booth is at EVx 2023!

Just drop by the myTukar booth at EVx 2023 tomorrow and Sunday (22-23 July 2023) anytime from 9am to 7pm to sign up!

myTukar might be famous for its car selling service and myTukar Certified used car inventory, but they’re also very big into aftersales and maintenance, with two body & paint centres in Taman Perindustrian Subang in USJ and Ulu Tiram in Johor.

Here’s the benefits of using myTukar for a full car respray package:

Fast 4 days turnaround time – it takes just 4 days to spray paint your car and the best part is if the paint job takes longer than promised, you will be compensated with 50% off the bill. T&C apply

3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

High quality Nippon automotive paint used

Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Here are two testimonial videos from previous customers who have used myTukar’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Honda Civic FE full car respray

Unsatisfied with uneven colour matching due to accident repair of his Honda Civic FE, Zee decided to use myTukar’s Body & Paint centre for a full car respray. He also reveals some interesting facts about other full car respray advertisements he found online.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!