EVx 2024: Carro Care body & paint service – sign up at the event to respray your car from just RM1,800!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / July 17 2024 3:38 pm

Come over to the EVx Malaysia 2024 event this weekend (July 20-21) at Setia City Convention Centre to enjoy a 40% discount on Carro Care’s full car respray package! This offer is only available if you sign up for it at the Carro booth at EVX 2024.

Carro Care is offering the 40% discount promotion for cars in categories such as the Perodua Myvi, Proton Iriz and Kia Picanto at RM1,800 (normally retailing for RM3,000); sedans like the Proton Saga, Toyota Vios, Honda City and Perodua Bezza at RM1,920 (RM3,200 retail); the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis, Hyundai Elantra, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series at RM2,040 (RM3,400 retail).

For larger sedans like the Honda Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Teana, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, today’s pricing for the package is RM2,160 (RM3,600 retail); while the package for compact and mid-sized SUVs, 4x4s and limousines like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series is priced at RM2,280 (RM3,800 retail); the package for MPVs and large SUVs is priced at RM2,500 (RM4,000 retail).

You can respray any car, it does not have to be in the list of models above, as long as it is in the same segment, the price will be the same.

Carro Care’s respray service comes with a 3-year warranty, so if there are any defects you can always go back to them and they will sort it out for you.

Carro Care currently has three Body & Paint centres are located in Taman Perindustrian Subang in USJ, Ulu Tiram in Johor and Seremban.

Here’s the benefits of using Carro Care for a full car respray package:

3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

Nippon automotive paint used Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Find out more about Carro Care’s Japanese paint master in this series of videos:







Here are testimonial videos from previous customers who have used Carro Care’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Proton Waja full restoration

Sometimes you don’t wait a new car, as your current car has sentimental value to your family. In this case, why not do a full restoration?

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!