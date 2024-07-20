EVx 2024: Gentari offers RM100 Reload Pin for EV charging credit for purchase of RM899 Power Pass

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / July 20 2024 2:00 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is ongoing this weekend, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) in Setia Alam, Selangor on July 20 and 21. Admission is free of charge.

Vehicle charging goes hand-in-hand with living with an electric vehicle, and Gentari, as one of the co-sponsors of EVx 2024 is at the premier electric vehicle showcase this weekend with Gentari Go, an integrated mobile app-based platform for myriad EV-related ecosystem products and services.

Available for Apple iOS and Android devices, Gentari Go serves as an integrated platform that includes cross-border roaming, EV rentals, home charging solutions and more. Here, and exclusive to customers at EVx 2024, is the chance to purchase the RM899 Power Pass with the RM100 Reload Pin that brings a rebate of RM100 in charging credits.

This also offers 50% off charging rates at all Gentari public charging points, for both DC and AC charging, across Malaysia where Gentari has more than 400 licensed charging points, including more than 120 fast chargers.

Customers could also enjoy the AutoCharge feature depending on the eligibility of one’s EV, and the Power Pass is valid for 12 months upon activation. Those who are existing users of JuiceUp will get an additional month, for a total of 13 months in the validity period.

Yet to be immersed in the EV lifestyle, but curious about dipping your feet into it, so to speak? First-time users of the Gentari Go mobile app will score a RM30 Reload Pin, which offers a free first-charge worth RM30 at any Gentari public charging station across Malaysia, for both AC and DC fast charging facilities.

To learn more about what’s new in the EV landscape in Malaysia, from vehicles to charging solutions, EVx 2024 is the place to be, at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend on July 20 and 21. Admission is free of charge.

