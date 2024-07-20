EVx 2024: Special promo and discounts on chargers at Kineta – come check out the Porsche Taycan facelift

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 20 2024 7:38 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024, which runs from today until tomorrow (July 20-21) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), isn’t just all about EVs, as charging solutions are also to be found.

Kineta, one of the leading companies in the field, is offering a special promotion on the Wallbox Commander 2 model. The 22 kW three-phase charger has a 7.0-inch screen on a sleek, compact and robust body. Available in two colours (black or white), it comes with a three-year warranty, and if you install it with Kineta, you’ll get a one-year installation warranty.

The company is also having a special promo on its Portable Charger. The 2.2 kW, 10A device comes with a Type 2 connector and features a slick LED charging status display and a simply mode selection button. It’s also IP65 dust and water resistant.

In the case of the Wallbox Pulsar Max, stand to enjoy up to RM799 in discounts when you purchase the home charger at the event. Two variants of the Wallbox Pulsar Max are available – a 7.4 kW, single-phase 32A version, and a 22 kW, three-phase 32A version, both using a Type 2 connection. Operation is easy and straightforward, controlled via the Wallbox mobile application through WiFi and Bluetooth.

Charging solutions aren’t the only thing on show at the Kineta booth. The new Porsche Taycan facelift, for which the Malaysian order books were opened last month, is also on display at EVx. Visually, there are very minor changes to the automaker’s first EV, but the improvements to powertrain and performance are quite significant.

Head on over to EVx 2024 at SCCC to check out the range of Kineta charging solutions and get up close with the refreshed Taycan. You’ll also be able to check out a host of EVs from various other brands and test drive a wide variety of models. Best of all, if you purchase a car at the show, you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers. EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre across this weekend, from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free.

