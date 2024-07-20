EVx 2024: Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV, EQE350+ SUV and sedan, EQB350 and EQA250 at Hap Seng Star

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / July 20 2024 1:06 pm

If you’re interested in getting an electric vehicle and want to check out what’s available in the Malaysian market right now, there’s no better place to do so than at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024, which runs from today until tomorrow (July 20-21) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Mercedes-Benz is one of the brands present at the premier consumer EV showcase, and Hap Seng Star has a number of electrified tristars on display at its booth. The showpiece is the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, with its 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,020 Nm of available output promising plenty of push, to the tune of 3.4 seconds for the 0-100 km/h sprint.

A 108.4-kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 571 km of WLTP-rated range, and with DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) support at of up to 200 kW, a 10-80% state of charge can be reached in just 31 minutes.

Also on display at the HSS booth is the EQS 580 4Matic SUV. Its dual-motor setup offers 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 858 Nm, and this is good enough to get it from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds on the way to a 210 km/h top speed. A floor-mounted 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offers it up to 615 km of travel on a single charge.

Models from the recently-expanded EQE range are also on show, with the EQE 350+ SUV in both AMG Line and Electric Art Line variant forms being joined by the EQE 350+ sedan in its Electric Art guise on the show floor.

Both the EQE 350+ SUV and sedan feature identical powertrains, in this case a rear electric motor offering 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm of torque. A 10 module, 400-volt lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 90.56 kWh allows up to 596 km of WLTP-rated travel on a single charge for the SUV, and up to 682 km on the sedan.

Until July 31, purchasing the EQE 350+ will get you a complimentary wallbox or Gentari 18 months unlimited charging credit. Also included with the purchase during the period is an Agility+ tailored repayment plan (four times compact Service and MobilityPlus).

Another model on display is the seven-seater EQB 350. With 292 hp and 520 Nm in the way of output, the SUV manages the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds and has a 160 km/h top speed. Its 66.5 kWh, 420-volt lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 423 km of WLTP range on a single charge. Also on show is the EQA 250.

Until July 31, purchase an EQB 350 or EQA 250 and you’ll receive a complimentary MB wallbox with installation or Gentari 18 months unlimited charging credit. Also offered with the cars is an Agility+ tailored repayment plan, which includes motor insurance support (up to RM3,300 for the EQA, and up to RM3,700 for the EQB), four times compact service and MobilityPlus.

Aside from the display cars, HSS is also offering a complimentary wallbox or Gentari 18 months unlimited charging credit for each purchase of an EQS 500. Agility+ brings along motor insurance support of up to RM6,388, up to 12 months free monthly repayments and four service packages, as well as benefits from the MobilityPlus guaranteed replacement car programme. Like the other promos, the offer is valid until July 31, and terms and conditions apply.

Come to EVx 2024 at SCCC to check out the range of Mercedes-Benz EVs. You’ll also be able to check out a host of EVs from various other brands. You’ll be able to test drive a wide variety of models, and if you purchase a car at the show, you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers. EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre across this weekend, from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.