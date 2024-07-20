EVx 2024: Chery Omoda E5 with Autocharge by EV Connection, exclusive offers at SCCC this weekend

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 20 2024 7:28 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) is ongoing this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam, Selangor, and this is the premier showcase for all this related to electric vehicles in Malaysia.

Joining the roster of automaker brands at EVx 2024 is Chery, which has the Omoda E5 EV on show at the brand’s booth. More than just a battery-electric version of the popular, petrol-powered Omoda 5 SUV, the E5 is unique among EVs in Malaysia in offering AutoCharge, that does away with having to use an app, card or smartphone to recharge at public charging points – just plug in.

Resulting from collaboration between Chery and JomCharge charging points operator EV Connection, the Omoda E5 is the first EV in Malaysia to support this function. A one-time activation is all that is required, and there are over 200 DC fast charging points which support this function.

Energy in the Omoda E5 is stored in a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that’s good for 430 km of range on the WLTP cycle, powering a front-mounted drive motor that outputs 204 PS and 340 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, and to a top speed of 172 km/h.

The Omoda E5 takes up to 9.9 kW of AC charging, and up to 80 kW of DC fast charging, which can replenish its battery from 30-80% in 28 minutes. With its 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, the Omoda E5 can also serve as a mobile power source.

For driver assistance systems, the Omoda E5 gets a 360-degree camera, automatic high beam, lead vehicle departure alert, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Chery has exclusive offers for the Omoda E5 EV at EVx 2024, so head on over to the premier electric vehicle expo to find out more. Additionally, make a booking on a new vehicle at the event and you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers. EVx 2024 is ongoing this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre, July 20 and 21 from 9am to 7pm.

