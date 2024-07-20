EVx 2024: Trapo launches Exosystem products, offers promotions for EV premium protection package, tint

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 20 2024 8:02 pm

It’s not just electric vehicle makers showing their wares at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend – so is Trapo, which has introduced its new Exosystem brand for its range of products and services.

The company said Exosystem covers all aspects of a car’s exterior and interior to improve hygiene, safety and protection. The list includes Trapo’s popular floor mats as well as exterior coatings, paint protection films (PPF), window tints, car care products, wiper blades, seat covers, car vacuums and purifiers, phone holders and even dash cams.

In conjunction with the launch and EVx, Trapo is offering a promotion on its Premium Protection Package for EV owners, exclusive to the event. You’ll get Trapo QuickShield coating, Trapo PPF full front paint protection film, Trapo Glassguard window coating, and Trapo Classic floor mats for just RM3,500, down from the normal price of RM4,343.

Also given out at the event is the Tint & Protect Package, where customers who purchase window tints at EVx will receive free Trapo QuikShield Car Coating worth up to RM1,299. These products can be applied at Trapo’s two detailing facilities – the Bangsar Hub on Jalan Maarof and the Taman Daya Hub in Johor Bahru.

Customers can buy Trapo products through either the online store or get the full experience in person at any of the 11 Trapo Hubs in the country before making a purchase. Visitors to EVx will also be able to experience these products, including those in the Exosystem.

Aside from the Trapo booth, visitors at EVx 2024 at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) will be able to browse from a full range of EVs from Mercedes-Benz, smart, BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Kia, BYD, Chery, Lotus and MG. Those who purchase a car at the show will also receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers, while talks by industry experts as well as ownership discussion forums will also take place. Missed out on the show today? You can still catch it tomorrow, July 21 from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free.

