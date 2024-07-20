EVx 2024: Book a Hyundai EV, get a free wallbox or insurance subsidy; chance to win 4D3N trip to Korea

Posted in Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / July 20 2024 1:28 pm

Welcome to day one of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx 2024), taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre in Setia Alam, Selangor, which will be ongoing through the weekend of July 20 and 21. This is where you’ll find a hub of all things EV-related in Malaysia, from charging service providers, accessories, and of course, electric vehicles.

Here at the third edition of EVx, Hyundai has the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 battery-electric models on display, and bookings of any Hyundai electric vehicle at the expo will come with a complimentary Samsung Music Frame, plus any one of the following:

Interest rates as low as 1.28%

A free 11 kW wallbox charger

Insurance subsidy

Better still, there’s more to come with your purchase of a Hyundai EV at EVx 2024. Each booking of a Hyundai EV at the expo will put the customer in the running to win a four-day, three-night trip for two to Korea* by business class flight, and this will include a tour of Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. The kind of win to put a swing in one’s step, surely.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are no stranger to accolades, having won the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle of the Year awards, with each car taking both awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Ioniq 5 gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh in capacity, bringing up to 430 km of range on the WLTP testing cycle, and its 800-volt electrical architecture continues to be a rarity in Malaysia, enabling 350 kW DC charging to bring 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes, and has a 3.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) facility for powering external electrical devices, which you can see demonstrated here by way of complimentary coffee at the Hyundai booth powered by an Ioniq 5.

Like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 also features the 800-volt electrical architecture and thus, the capability to take 350 kW DC fast charging, and also offer 3.6 kW V2L electrical output. Specified with a larger, 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery and a striking design boasting of a drag coefficient of just 0.21, the Ioniq 6 attains up to 614 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

As mentioned, alongside the electric cars on show, there are test drives on-site too, as well as a presence by charging point operators and solutions providers should you have queries about anything in the field of EVs. The paultan.org EVx 2024 is ongoing right now at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free.

*Upon successful registration of vehicle by August 15, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

