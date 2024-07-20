EVx 2024: Explore RHB’s range of attractive EV, PHEV financing packages, including variable rate financing

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 20 2024 5:40 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024, which runs from today until tomorrow (July 20-21) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), covers all areas of the electromobility topic, showcasing not just vehicles and charging solutions but also aspects of financing.

At the event, RHB is offering EV buyers a complete financing solution by not just offering competitive fixed rates as low as 2.00% p.a. but also a variable rate financing scheme called RHB Vehicle Financing-i, which offers low initial rates with a range of benefits.

A variable financing package will appeal to some car buyers because the profit charges – commonly known as interest payable – is calculated based on the daily rest and reducing balance method, which is similar to current home loan financing.

This benefits the car buyer if they have extra funds available, or they plan to repay their financing ahead of ahead of schedule, even one day earlier, as the extra payments made will reduce the principal amount, thus reducing profit charges to their financing. As fixed rate financing is common for car loans, many might not be aware that variable rate will offer you such flexibility and full control on the total profits chargeable by RHB towards new EVs.

Find out more about the various financing options RHB can offer you as an EV purchaser at EVx 2024. You’ll also be able to check out EVs from a wide range of brands and test drive them as well, and if you purchase a car at the show, you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers. EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre across this weekend, from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.