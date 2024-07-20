EVx 2024: BYD Seal, Dolphin and latest Atto 3 – come check out the trio at the premier EV showcase at SCCC

Posted in BYD, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 20 2024 6:27 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024, which runs from today until tomorrow (July 20-21) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), is serving up plenty of EV-related fare, with one of these being a trio of models from BYD.

Taking centre stage at the BYD booth is the Seal, which was introduced here in February this year. The sleek four-door coupe-styled sedan is available in two variant forms, the first being the rear-wheel drive Premium, which features a single-motor offering 308 hp (313 PS or 230 kW) and 360 Nm. A 82.5 kWh LFP Blade battery provides the car with up to 570 km of WLTP-rated range (650 km on NEDC).

The other Seal variant is the all-wheel drive Performance AWD, which features a dual-motor powertrain consisting of a 215 hp/310 Nm front motor and a 308 hp/360 Nm rear unit, offering a total output of 523 hp (530 PS or 390 kW) and 670 Nm. The same 82.5 kWh battery is employed for the Performance AWD, and so its maximum range is shorter at 520 km.

The second display vehicle is the Dolphin, an ideal runabout for the urban environment. Two versions of the electric hatchback are available here, a Dynamic Standard Range equipped with a 44.92 kWh battery offering up to 340 km of WLTP-rated travel range, and a Premium Extended Range, which gets a larger capacity 60.48 kWh unit that provides up to 427 km of travel (WLTP).

Both variants are equipped with a single electric motor, with different outputs. The Dynamic Standard Range has 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 180 Nm, while the unit on the Premium Extended Range puts out 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. The Dolphin is also jam-packed with features such as a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera system and standard Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

The trio of displays is completed by the Atto 3, which is equipped with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. Juice for the unit is provided by a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for up to 345 km of WLTP-rated range.

Head on to EVx 2024 at SCCC to check out the trio of BYD electrics. You’ll also be able to check out a host of EVs from various other brands and test drive a wide variety of models. Best of all, if you purchase a car at the show, you’ll receive RM1,500 worth of vouchers. EVx 2024 is taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre across this weekend, from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free.

