EVx 2024 – paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo Malaysia returns this July 20-21 at Setia City Convention Centre

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 24 2024 6:44 pm

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2024 is back once again, set to take place this July 20-21 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). As electrification continues to gain traction, the third edition of the premier consumer EV showcase – which is co-sponsored by Carro, Gentari, RHB and JuiceUp – promises to be even more comprehensive in scope than ever before.

Further details will come about in the next few weeks, but you can expect plenty of big names to be at the show, with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MINI, smart, Hyundai, Kia, Lotus Cars, BYD, Chery and MG set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx. Zeekr will also be present, making its first public showing in the country at the event.

You can look forward to exclusive new car previews as well as test drive a variety of EVs, all under one roof. You’ll also be able to learn all about the various aspects of electrification through talks by industry experts and find out what it’s like to live with an EV through ownership discussion forums that will be held during the two-day event.

Also, if you have any charging and infrastructure questions, EVx is the perfect venue to have them answered, as there will be stakeholders such as EV charge point operators (CPOs) and related agencies ready for any queries you might have.

As always, EVx promises to educate and inform all about the topic, so if you’re looking to go electric, be sure not to miss the two-day EV showcase at SCCC this July 20-21. Best of all, admission is free.

