W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class teased for Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / August 20 2024 10:45 am

Unveiled globally in April last year, the W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class appears set to finally make its Malaysian market debut, as suggested by this teaser from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia which shows the outline of the latest E-Class’ front fascia.

Of the several powertrain options for overseas markets, those likely for Malaysia at market launch would be the four-cylinder petrol units, namely the 204 hp/320 Nm E 200.

Likely to feature further along the model’s lifecycle could be the E 300 e plug-in hybrid, that outputs the same 204 hp/320 Nm from its ICE unit, pairing with a 129 hp/440 Nm electric motor for combined outputs of 308 hp and 550 Nm.

In W214-generation guise, the PHEV E-Class manages an all-electric range of up to 115 km from its 25.4 kWh battery, a step up from 33 km managed by the previous, W213-generation 281 hp/550 Nm E 350 e plug-in hybrid with a 6.2 kWh battery.

Mercedes-Benz E-Klasse, Exclusive Line; Exterieur: Nautikblau; Interieur: Leder macchiatobeige, Mittelkonsole Holz Ahorn braun offenporig aluminium lines // Mercedes-Benz E-Class Exclusive line; exterior: nautic blue; interior: leather macchiato beige, centre console in brown open-pore maple wood with aluminium lines

In addition to its new-generation looks, the latest equipment that can be expected in the W214 include the Superscreen multi-display ensemble that brings an optional front passenger screen to join the main central display and the driver’s instrumentation display.

For driver assistance systems, available for the W214 are Active Distance Assist, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reverse camera and Speed Limit Assist. Attention Assist now adds a driver distraction alert, and will warn the driver acoustically and visually.

Meanwhile, Active Emergency Stop Assist can help in bringing the car to an emergency stop. Also on as an option is Driving Assistance Plus, which adds Active Steering Assist as a lane-keeping function. This teaser should mean that the Malaysian-market debut of the W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be taking place soon.

GALLERY: W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

