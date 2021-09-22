In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 22 September 2021 8:04 pm / 0 comments

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC has been sighted out on public roads, on test near the automaker’s facility in Sindelfingen, with part of its production bodywork visible beneath its camouflage foil.

With the current, X253-generation model being based on the previous W205-generation C-Class, the forthcoming model that is being developed here will be built upon the MRA 2 foundations provided by the W206 C-Class which premiered earlier this year.

This means that the GLC will follow in the tyre tracks of the W206 range in employing an engine line-up that will be strictly four cylinders, and with that also being the case for AMG versions of the C-Class, so too it shall be for the GLC.

As a result, powertrain and transmission configurations for the forthcoming GLC should mirror that of the W206 C-Class, which means four-pot petrols and diesels in mild hybrid form across the board, paired with nine-speed automatic transmission. This should take the form of the brand’s EQ Boost 48-volt technology with an integrated starter-generator for motive assistance at low speeds.

No sign of the GLC’s interior in this image set just yet, though here the upcoming SUV can be expected to feature the brand’s latest infotainment in the form of the latest in Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) technology as seen in the brand’s current crop including the W206.

This could see the current GLC’s enclosed instrument binnacle superseded by the freestanding panel of up to 12.3 inches across in the C-Class. By relation, the 11.9-inch portrait-oriented central infotainment touchscreen can be expected, too.

We can also expect to see more of the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the coming months when more of its camouflage is dropped, ahead of its premiere that is tipped to take place some time in 2022.