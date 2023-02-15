In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 15 February 2023 11:31 am / 2 comments

Having previously confirmed that locally-assembled (CKD) EQ models would be coming our way, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has now announced the first of these all-electric vehicles, with the EQS 500 4Matic being officially unveiled today at the company’s production facility in Pekan, Pahang, ahead of a mid-March market debut. Present at the event was the minister of international trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

As indicated in January, the EQS 500 takes over the electric flagship role from the EQS 450 + AMG Line, which arrived last July as a fully-imported model. Despite having more in the way of output, the CKD variant is RM50k cheaper than the 450+, rolling in at RM648,888 (on-the-road, without insurance) compared to the RM698,888 that was asked for the CBU model.

As its numerical designation suggests, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive EQS 500 has 449 PS (443 hp, or 330 kW) and 855 Nm in the way of output, significantly more than the 333 PS (329 hp, or 245 kW) and 568 Nm available on the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+. This offers the new variant a 0-100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, getting it to the century mark faster than the 450+, which manages the same sprint in 6.2 seconds. Top speed is similar to the 450+ at 210 km/h.

The EQS 500 features the same 396 volt lithium-ion battery as found on the EQS 450+, with the unit having a usable energy capacity of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross). As such, charging times are similar, with AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 11 kW getting the battery from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) in 10 hours. Meanwhile, DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 200 kW gets the unit from a 10 to 80% SoC in just 31 minutes.

The higher output – and similar battery capacity – means that some sacrifice is made in terms of operating range, with the EQS 500 offering up to 696 km of WLTP-rated travel distance on a single charge compared to the 782 km offered by the EQS 450+.

Specification-wise, the EQS 500 continues with almost all of the equipment present on the 450+, including adjustable Airmatic air suspension with selective damping, rear axle steering (up to 10 degrees) and Dynamic Select.

It does however replace the AMG Line kit of the CBU version with an Electric Art line exterior. This brings about more chrome trim elements and introduces a new 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheel design in place of the 450+’s 21-inch multi-spoke AMG unit.

Otherwise, the list remains pretty much the same. The Electric Art interior found on the 450+ continues on, with the main change being that of the upholstery, the Nappa leather now presented in a black/space grey scheme compared to the black/Balao brown on the CBU car.

As before, there’s black fabric headliner, velour floor mats, anthracite line-structure lime wood trim elements and an anthracite open-pored line structure lime wood centre console as well as 64-colour ambient lighting.

Likewise, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen display, which measures 141 cm wide and consists of three separate displays – a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen for the front passenger.

The MBUX system features Mercedes me connect services, over-the-air update support, augmented reality for navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on top of various media functions. Like on the 450+, there’s also MBUX Interior Assistant for both the front and rear as well as a Burmester 3D surround sound system.

Elsewhere, the Comfort seats continue, with those at the front being powered and equipped with heating, ventilation and memory functions. At the back, a Rear Seat Package Plus offers electrically-adjustable seats, luxury head restraints (also for the front seats), seat climate control and a comfort armrest. The rear also gets wireless mobile device charging and an MBUX tablet.

As standard, the EQS comes with Driving Assistance Plus Package (includes AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist (semi-autonomous driving), Pre-Safe (with impulse side support), evasive manoeuvre support, Active Parking Assist, a Parking Package with 360-degree camera and Urban Guard vehicle protection.