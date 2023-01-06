In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2023 5:48 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) previously confirmed that locally-assembled (CKD) EQ models are on the way, and it appears the EQS is the first model from the German brand’s electric vehicle (EV) range to roll off the assembly line here.

As was the case with the CKD A-Class Sedan, production data released by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) revealed local production of the EQS has already begun at MBM’s Pekan plant. The report mentions 27 units of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship EV sedan were produced in November 2022, but they aren’t the EQS450+ variant (pictured here) that was launched in fully-imported (CBU) form last July.

Instead, the CKD cars are the more powerful EQS500 4Matic, which boasts higher outputs of 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW) and 855 Nm of torque from its dual-motor, all-wheel drive electric powertrain. By comparison, the EQS450+ is rear-wheel drive only and packs 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 568 Nm, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds (the EQS500 4Matic completes the century sprint in 4.8 seconds).

Both variants share the same lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross), although the EQS450+ offers more range at 782 km following the WLTP. The EQS500 4Matic, which was introduced globally in May last year, will do 685 km on a single charge, so range is sacrificed in the interest of performance.

The EQS450+ supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 11 kW and will get from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) in ten hours. There’s also DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) support up to 200 kW, whereby a 10-80% SoC is reached in just 31 minutes. These times should be the same for the EQS500 4Matic given the identical battery capacity.

With current incentives for CBU EVs, the EQS450+, which is dressed in AMG Line kit, is priced at RM698,888 on-the-road without insurance. If Thailand is any indication, the CKD EQS500 could be priced less than the CBU variant when it goes on sale here.

The EQS was launched in Thailand last May and was initially available in two CBU variants – both based on the EQS450+ – priced from 8.57 million baht (about RM1.1 million). Later in November, the CBU variants were dropped and replaced with the EQS500 4Matic AMG Premium that carried a more affordable price tag of 7.9 million baht (about RM1 million).

For now, MBM has not confirmed the existence of the EQS500 in the local line-up or even pricing, so we’ll have to wait for an official announcement. The EQS’ main rival from BMW is the i7, which has been sighted in Malaysia and is expected to be launched this year, although it is unknown if it will be a CBU or CKD offering. How much do you expect the CKD EQS500 to retail for?

GALLERY: 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Line