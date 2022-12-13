In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 13 December 2022 12:28 pm / 3 comments

We will soon have CKD EVs from Mercedes-Benz. At today’s launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ at 1 Utama, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia president and CEO Sagree Sardien confirmed that locally-assembled EQ models are on the way.

As to when the CKD EQ EV will surface, the MBM chief wasn’t explicit, but asked us to look out for an exciting announcement in Q1 2023. As we’re now at the tail end of 2022, that’s just around the corner. Again, no model was mentioned, but the EQS could pave the way, as hinted at before.

The EQS, Mercedes-Benz’s flagship EV, was launched here in July. The CBU Germany import is available here in EQS 450+ AMG Line form, for RM698,888 on-the-road without insurance. That price includes sales tax and the current EV incentives factored in, namely a full waiver of import and excise duties.

The EQS 450+ has an WLTP-rated range of 782 km courtesy of a 396-volt lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross). The EQS supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 11 kW and will get from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) in 10 hours.

Today’s launch, the EQE 350+, provides much of the same style in a smaller and more affordable package. With a 90.56 kWh battery, the WLTP range of the “electric E” is 669 km and the price is RM419,888 on-the-road without insurance. Launch report here.

GALLERY: CBU Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Line