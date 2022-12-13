Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched a new addition to its electric vehicle range with the Malaysian arrival of the EQE, which comes to market as the EQE350+ that is priced at RM419,888 on-the-road without insurance.
This would make the EQE the only fully electric vehicle in the premium executive segment on sale; the closest from its German compatriots would be the BMW i4, which is a smaller vehicle with a sportier slant, and which is priced from RM374k to RM431k.
Compared to the EQS fully electric flagship, the EQE measures 4,946 mm long, 1,961 mm wide and 1,512 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm, which is 180 mm shorter in overall length and 90 mm shorter in wheelbase compared to the EQS.
In comparison to the W213 E-Class that measures 4,935 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,939 mm, the EQE is 11 mm longer, 109 mm wider and 52 mm taller than the internal combustion-based model, and 181 mm longer in wheelbase.
The EQE350+ comes equipped with a single electric motor that outputs 292 hp and 565 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. Battery capacity for the EQE350+ is 90.56 kWh, which gives the EV a usable range of up to 669 km on the WLTP cycle.
Charging the EQE350+ via AC at 11 kW will bring a 10-100% state of charge in eight hours 15 minutes, while DC charging at a rate of 170 kW will charge the EQE350+ from 10-80% in 32 minutes. Charging equipment will consist of a five-metre charging cable for use at both home-use wallbox and public charging station setups.
Battery management software on the EQE has been developed in-house, which enables over-the-air (OTA) updates in order to help energy management on the EQE remain up to date throughout its lifecycle, says Mercedes-Benz.
Kitted in AMG Line trim specification, the EQE350+ gets AMG Line exterior kit that includes 19-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels and the Digital Light headlamp setup with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, along with AMG Line interior kit. Unlike the front fascia of the flagship EQS EV that gets the array of three-pointed star ‘pins’, the EQE front fascia is a more minimalist, gloss black unit.
Here, the EQE350+ is specified with sports seats, a combination of Artico and Microcut two-two microfibre synthetic upholstery in Black and Space Grey, a multifunction sport steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather, with galvanised shift paddles. Front seat occupants get heated front seats with four-way lumbar support.
Unlike the EQS however, there are a number of omissions from the latest EQ range offering for Malaysia. Compared to the EQS electric flagship, the EQE350+ does not get the Hyperscreen infotainment setup, rear-wheel steer or Airmatic suspension. The Hyperscreen infotainment setup has not been made available for our region, according to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.
It does however include the display package consisting of a driver display and OLED central infotainment touchscreen display, a head-up display, pre-installation for navigation services and live traffic information, and MBUX augmented reality for navigation.
Smartphone integration comes courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while audio is by a Burmester 3D surround sound system, while the front occupants in the EQE also get a wireless charging pad for mobile devices.
In terms of safety kit, the EQE350+ gets the Drive Assistance Plus package consisting of Active Distance Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, evasive manoeuvre support, Pre-Safe impulse, and Urban Guard.
Also included is the Parking Package with 360-degree view and Active Parking Assist, Mirror package comprised of self-dimming mirrors and brand logo projection, tyre pressure monitoring system, Tirefit, window airbags, knee airbag, the Pre-Safe system and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.
Priced at RM419,888 on-the-road without insurance, the Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ is on sale in Malaysia with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, while the main drive battery is covered by a 10-year/250,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.
Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ in Malaysia, official images
idk about you but Mercedes’ electric cars are so ugly to me. it’s so embarrassing especially when companies like Hyundai (which aren’t even their direct competitors) are hitting it out of the ballpark with the design of their electric cars.
I wouldn’t go as far to say they’re ugly. They’re unconventional for sure, as are the other EVs in the market.
It will appeal to some I guess.
Better saved $$$ & buy Ora goodcat. Terbaekk
Still waiting for that guy to come here and say nobody are allowed to sell EV below RM 150k to protect certain something. He promise to dance naked in KL somemore.
Speaking of electric cars, what happen to that dude who so confident say no one is allowed to sell EV below RM 150k to protect a certain something? What happen to him hah? He said he will dance naked at KLCC if this comes true wor.
I gotta say, the red looks great here. Hoping for charging infrastructure to improve over the next few years so owning EVs become actually viable!
You will almost never charge away from home except for long road trips, especially with this monster range (669km or real world [email protected]%). For a single car household who do not have home charging (non-landed dwellers), who will need to travel >300km one way day return even occasionally, EVs are not viable. Best to hold off for a few years and benefit from greater competition (price) and improved battery/motor tech.
For someone who have multiple cars, wants to feel good about their carbon emissions (Google “EV myths”, you do reduce your CF), have home charging, preferably 3-phase supply and do not need to cross multiple states, go have fun. EVs are quiet, fast and you save on fuel (home charging).
Another point is I almost never have to service my EV, no engine oil, transmission oil and my brake pads will last way longer than ICE due to single pedal driving.
Great points. I’m a condo dweller myself which is why for me (and countless others) it’s still not yet practical to own an EV since our measly two charging bays are always occupied and it’s a real hassle trying to make sure you get the spot by coming to the parking lot regularly to check if its vacant.
Obviously this problem isn’t unique to our country, hopefully there’s a way in the future to be able to safely charge EVs in a portable manner.
“If only our car prices are the same as the UK/Australia”. Well we have it now, this is even cheaper than the equivalent prices in UK/Australia
slower than 6 seconds is lame, where is the eqe43
Bmw ix way better
Crazy pricing!
Why so cheap? Just raise it to RM1 million minimum, so only rich ppl can afford it.
Polite Way – unconventional design
Direct Way – Ugly Design
Rude Way – F*** Up Design
Neutral Way – Oh… design is up to individual preference……
The 2nd rows seat not comfortable like older E class.
nice, i like
Mercedes EQ is on the roll.
Should use as government car to promote green initiative.
I can see PH doing that. ROFL
More and more EV cars launching everyday. Maybe petrol car life clock are ticking like nokia keypad phone.