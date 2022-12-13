In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 13 December 2022 10:51 am / 20 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched a new addition to its electric vehicle range with the Malaysian arrival of the EQE, which comes to market as the EQE350+ that is priced at RM419,888 on-the-road without insurance.

This would make the EQE the only fully electric vehicle in the premium executive segment on sale; the closest from its German compatriots would be the BMW i4, which is a smaller vehicle with a sportier slant, and which is priced from RM374k to RM431k.

Compared to the EQS fully electric flagship, the EQE measures 4,946 mm long, 1,961 mm wide and 1,512 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm, which is 180 mm shorter in overall length and 90 mm shorter in wheelbase compared to the EQS.

In comparison to the W213 E-Class that measures 4,935 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,939 mm, the EQE is 11 mm longer, 109 mm wider and 52 mm taller than the internal combustion-based model, and 181 mm longer in wheelbase.

The EQE350+ comes equipped with a single electric motor that outputs 292 hp and 565 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. Battery capacity for the EQE350+ is 90.56 kWh, which gives the EV a usable range of up to 669 km on the WLTP cycle.

Charging the EQE350+ via AC at 11 kW will bring a 10-100% state of charge in eight hours 15 minutes, while DC charging at a rate of 170 kW will charge the EQE350+ from 10-80% in 32 minutes. Charging equipment will consist of a five-metre charging cable for use at both home-use wallbox and public charging station setups.

Battery management software on the EQE has been developed in-house, which enables over-the-air (OTA) updates in order to help energy management on the EQE remain up to date throughout its lifecycle, says Mercedes-Benz.

Kitted in AMG Line trim specification, the EQE350+ gets AMG Line exterior kit that includes 19-inch twin-five-spoke alloy wheels and the Digital Light headlamp setup with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, along with AMG Line interior kit. Unlike the front fascia of the flagship EQS EV that gets the array of three-pointed star ‘pins’, the EQE front fascia is a more minimalist, gloss black unit.

Here, the EQE350+ is specified with sports seats, a combination of Artico and Microcut two-two microfibre synthetic upholstery in Black and Space Grey, a multifunction sport steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather, with galvanised shift paddles. Front seat occupants get heated front seats with four-way lumbar support.

Unlike the EQS however, there are a number of omissions from the latest EQ range offering for Malaysia. Compared to the EQS electric flagship, the EQE350+ does not get the Hyperscreen infotainment setup, rear-wheel steer or Airmatic suspension. The Hyperscreen infotainment setup has not been made available for our region, according to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

It does however include the display package consisting of a driver display and OLED central infotainment touchscreen display, a head-up display, pre-installation for navigation services and live traffic information, and MBUX augmented reality for navigation.

Smartphone integration comes courtesy of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while audio is by a Burmester 3D surround sound system, while the front occupants in the EQE also get a wireless charging pad for mobile devices.

In terms of safety kit, the EQE350+ gets the Drive Assistance Plus package consisting of Active Distance Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, evasive manoeuvre support, Pre-Safe impulse, and Urban Guard.

Also included is the Parking Package with 360-degree view and Active Parking Assist, Mirror package comprised of self-dimming mirrors and brand logo projection, tyre pressure monitoring system, Tirefit, window airbags, knee airbag, the Pre-Safe system and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system.

Priced at RM419,888 on-the-road without insurance, the Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ is on sale in Malaysia with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, while the main drive battery is covered by a 10-year/250,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.

Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ in Malaysia, official images