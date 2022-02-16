In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 16 February 2022 4:44 pm / 0 comments

When Mercedes-Benz unveiled the regular EQE last September, it wasn’t much of a secret that the company would bring out at least one performance version of its electric sedan later on, like it did with the EQS. Well, that time is now, as the company has introduced not just one, but two AMG variants, so say hello to the new EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+.

Both come standard with all-wheel drive thanks to an electric motor on each axle, resulting in a total system output of 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 858 Nm of torque in the EQE 43 4Matic. That’s enough to move the vehicle with a kerb weight of 2,525 kg from a rest to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 210 km/h.

If those figures are pathetic in your eyes, the EQE 53 4Matic+ kicks things up a notch with 626 PS (617 hp or 460 kW) and 950 Nm at your disposal. The 0-100 km/h time drops to 3.5 seconds and the top speed is increased to 220 km/h as a result.

However, if that’s still not enough and more power is what you want, the carmaker offers an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package that raises the outputs to 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 1,000 Nm, bringing down the century sprint time by another 0.2 seconds and raising the top speed to 240 km/h.

There is a caveat though, and that is the EQE 53 4Matic+ with the AMG Dynamic Plus package will only provide those outputs when the AMG Dynamic Select system is set to Race Start with the boost function enabled. In Race Start without the boost function and Sport+ modes, you get the 460 kW instead. Mercedes-AMG also points out that in Sport, Comfort and Slippery modes, drivers will get 90%, 85% and 50% of total output respectively, and this applies to both variants.

To ensure this level of performance is delivered reliably, AMG-specific cooling elements like a so-called water lance in the shaft of the rotor. The cooling circuit also has special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter made of ceramics, while a transmission oil heat exchanger ensures the oil is kept at its most optimum temperature.

Regardless of variant, the performance EQE duo feature a 328-volt lithium-ion battery that consists of ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells for a usable energy capacity of 90.6 kWh. Following the WLTP standard, the EQE 43 offers up to 533 km of range, while the EQE 53 is capable of up to 518 km.

The battery can be recharged via the car’s onboard AC charger (Type 2 connection) that can handle 11 kW or 22 kW, the latter being a cost option. There’s also DC fast charging (CCS connection) up to 170 kW, which the carmaker says can replenish 180 km of range with just 15 minutes of being plugged in.

On the move, the AMG EQE cars have a max energy recuperation power of up to 260 kW, which can be adjusted by the driver in three stages via switches on the steering wheel – one-pedal driving and combined braking to a standstill are possible in certain modes.

Other driving-related systems include the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, which not only provide the driving dynamics, but also adjusts the ride height to maximise efficiency depending on the selected drive programme. Like other electric AMG cars, Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres are fitted as standard on the AMG light-alloy wheels.

Also part of the default kit list is rear axle steering to improve agility, with the rear wheels capable of turning 3.6 degrees at speeds of below 60 km/h. As for the brakes, six-piston callipers act on discs measuring 415 mm at the front, while single-piston callipers clamp down on 378-mm discs at the rear. With the optional AMG ceramic high-performance compound brake system, the front discs enlarged to 440 mm.

To ensure drivers have something more engaging to listen to while driving, the AMG EQE duo are equipped with the AMG Sound Experience system that generates driving sounds corresponding to specific profiles – Authentic, Balanced, Sport and Powerful. The Performance profile only comes with the AMG Dynamic Plus package if you want an “even more emotional soundscape.”

With all these enhancements over a regular EQE, the AMG variants also get some design tweaks to make them stand out. The most noticeable is the AMG-specific black panel grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes-Benz star and AMG lettering.

Elsewhere, Digital Light headlamps are standard and feature a specific AMG projection when opening and closing the vehicle. The A-wing design in the front apron is similar to a normal EQE and it’s decorated in a high-gloss black finish with chrome trim and a splitter. Progressing down the sides, we find AMG side sill panels in high-bloss black, while the rear apron gets an aerodynamically optimised diffuser as well as more prominent rear spoiler.

Inside, there are AMG seats with individual graphics and a combination of Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery, with red topstitching – Nappa leather is an option. No shortage of AMG badges too, with other items being an AMG Performance steering wheel, pedals and floor mats. The MBUX Hyperscreen is an option if you need all the screens inside, with plenty of connected services on hand.

