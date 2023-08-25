2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ AMG Line in Malaysia – 669 km EV range; 292 PS, 565 Nm; priced from RM420k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 25 August 2023 4:44 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is the fifth electric vehicle (EV) to be launched by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia after the EQS, EQA, EQB and EQC. First launched in December last year, the EQE was initially offered in a sole EQE350+ variant before it was joined by the high-performance AMG EQE53 in June this year.

In this gallery post, we’re focusing on the EQE350+, which retails for RM419,888 on-the-road without insurance. For the money, you’ll get a WLTP-rated range of up to 669 km thanks to an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 90.56 kWh.

The battery powers a rear electric motor rated at 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm of torque that enables the EQE350+ to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 210 km/h.

In terms of charging times, it’ll take eight hours and 15 minutes to get the battery from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) at the EV’s maximum supported AC input (Type 2) of 11 kW. There’s also DC fast charging support up to 170 kW, and with a charger capable of that power output, the same 10-100% SoC is achieved in 32 minutes. A five-metre Type 2 charging cable is included for use with a home wallbox or public charging stations.

The EQE measures 4,946 mm long, 1,906 mm wide, 1,512 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,120 mm. For context, the current W213 E-Class we have here is 4,935 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,460 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,939 mm. To add to the comparison, the larger (and more expensive) EQS500 is 5,216 mm long, 1,926 mm wide, 1,512 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm.

For our market, the EQE350+ comes with the comfort suspension, Dynamic Select drive modes as well as Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. Also included in the kit list is an AMG Line exterior that adds on more aggressive bumpers and side skirts, which are complemented by 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels.

The AMG Line styling continues on the inside, which features sports seats, AMG floor mats, a black fabric headliner, active ambient lighting, a Nappa leather sports steering wheel and galvanised shift paddles to control brake regeneration intensity.

Elsewhere, the dashboard comes with laser-cut backlit trim with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern, while the centre console gets a black fine-structure look. The two-tone black/space grey seats are upholstered in a combination of Artico man-made leater and Microcut microfibre, with those at the front equipped with a memory function.

Our EQE350+ doesn’t come with the expansive Hyperscreen, so it’s just two screens that are powered by the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which are a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 17.7-inch OLED centre touchscreen. Features of the infotainment system include a fingerprint scanner for quick login to your user profile, augmented reality for the included navigation function, Mercedes me connect services as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE350+ AMG Line spec sheet

Other items in the kit list include Thermotronic four-zone climate control, Keyless-Go, a wireless phone charging pad, a head-up display, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, Urban Guard vehicle protection, Pre-Safe, a tyre pressure monitor, Active Parking Assist and a 360-degree camera.

The Driving Assistance Plus Package is also standard and includes systems such as autonomous emergency braking, Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control) with extended automatic restart in traffic jams, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Manoeuvre Support and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

