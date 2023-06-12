2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS500 4Matic CKD in Malaysia – 696 km EV range; 449 PS, 0-100 in 4.8s; from RM649k

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 12 June 2023 6:26 pm / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQS500 4Matic Electric Art Line is the first model from the brand’s EQ line-up of electric vehicles (EVs) to be locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia. Introduced in February this year, the variant retails at RM648,888 on-the-road without insurance and replaces the previous EQS450+ AMG Line that was fully imported (CBU) from Germany.

In this post, we’re bringing you a comprehensive gallery of the EQS500 with over 200 photos for you to browse through and compare with the EQS450+, which we have reviewed before and was previously priced at RM698,888.

Featuring two electric motors, the all-wheel drive EQS500 serves up a total system output of 449 PS (443 hp, or 330 kW) and 828 Nm of torque, significantly more than the rear-wheel drive EQS450+ that offers 333 PS (329 hp, or 245 kW) and 568 Nm. As a result, the EQS500 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, which is faster than the EQS450+ that needs 6.2 seconds – both variants have an identical top speed of 210 km/h.

The CKD variant also has a slightly higher usable energy capacity from its lithium-ion battery at 108.4 kWh instead of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross), but it sacrifices some range in exchange for increased performance. On a full charge, the EQS500 provides up to 696 km of WLTP-rated range compared to the 782 km of the EQS450+.

As for charging times, the EQS500 needs 10 hours to get the battery from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) with AC charging (Type 2 connection) at the max of 11 kW. With DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 200 kW, a 10-80% SoC can be achieved in just 31 minutes.

Aside from the differing electric powertrains, the EQS500 also comes with the Electric Art Line exterior instead of the AMG Line on the EQS450+ that sees less aggressive bumpers and more chrome trim elements on the exterior. The more conservative look is made complete by a set of 20-inch five-spoke light-alloy wheels in place of the EQS450+’s 21-inch AMG multi-spoke units.

In terms of specifications, the EQS500 gets almost all of the equipment present on the EQS450+, including adjustable Airmatic air suspension with selective damping, rear axle steering (up to 10 degrees) and the Dynamic Select system with selectable drive modes.

Similarly, the Electric Art interior of the EQS450+ is applied to the EQS500, with one revision being Nappa leather upholstery in black/space grey instead of black/Balao brown. A black fabric headliner, velour floor mats, anthracite line-structure lime wood trim elements, anthracite open-pored line structure lime wood centre console as well as 64-colour ambient lighting are all present.

A main highlight of the EQS’ interior is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen, which consists of three separate displays – a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen for the front passenger. The system includes Mercedes me connect services, over-the-air update support, augmented reality for navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on top of various media functions.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 500 4Matic CKD Malaysia spec sheet; click to enlarge

There’s also the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System with two wireless headsets to keep rear passengers entertained as they enjoy the luxury of the Rear Seat Package Plus (electrically-adjustable rear seats with climate control and comfort armrest), wireless mobile device charging and a dedicated MBUX tablet.

Those at the front will also be pampered with powered Comfort seats that include heating, ventilation, massaging and memory functions. The MBUX Interior Assistant for both the front and rear as well as a Burmester 3D surround sound system add to the interior creature comforts.

Safety and driver assistance systems that are standard on the EQS500 include Driving Assistance Plus Package (includes AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control) with extended automatic restart in traffic jams, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist (semi-autonomous driving), Pre-Safe (with impulse side support), evasive manoeuvre support, Active Parking Assist, a Parking Package with 360-degree camera and Urban Guard vehicle protection.