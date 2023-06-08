2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE53 now in Malaysia – 527 km EV range; 0-100 3.3s; 687 PS, 1,000 Nm; fr RM650k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 8 June 2023 10:58 am / 0 comments

It’s not just one fully electric Mercedes-AMG model we’re getting today, as the new EQE53 4Matic+ has also made its launch debut in Malaysia. The new fully-imported (CBU) addition joins the EQE350+ in the local line-up and retails for RM649,888 on-the-road without insurance – that’s RM230,000 more than the non-AMG variant.

Unlike the EQS350+, the EQE53 4Matic+ comes standard with two electric motors for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 626 PS (617 hp or 460 kW) and 950 Nm of torque. This represents a significant gain over the single-motor EQE350+ that packs just 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm.

As result, the AMG EQE accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 220 km/h. By comparison, the EQE350+ needs 6.4 seconds for the century sprint and maxes out slightly lower at 210 km/h.

If that isn’t enougn, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also specified the AMG EQE with the AMG Dynamic Plus package that raises the outputs to 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 1,000 Nm with the boost function enabled, bringing down the century sprint time by another 0.2 seconds and raising the top speed to 240 km/h.

Like the larger AMG EQS also introduced today, the AMG EQE’s electric motors have specific cooling elements like a so-called water lance in the shaft of the rotor, while special ribs are applied on the stator. There’s also a needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter made of ceramics, while a transmission oil heat exchanger ensures the oil is kept at its most optimum temperature.

There is a price to be paid for all that performance, and that is range. The AMG EQE uses the same 90.56-kWh lithium-ion battery as the EQE350+ for up to 527 km of range following the WLTP standard, which is less than its non-AMG sibling that offers 669 km.

Charging specifications are the same too, with the AMG EQE capable of accepting a maximum AC input (Type 2 connection) of 11 kW that gets the battery from a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) in eight hours and 15 minutes. There’s also DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at a peak rate of 170 kW, with a 10-80% SoC achieved in just 32 minutes.

Other driving-related features include Airmatic air suspension with adaptive adjustable dampers (ADS+) rear-wheel steering, larger brakes and the Dynamic Select programme, which offers selectable modes that alter the characteristics of individual drive systems.

To make sure others know you’re not driving a regular EQE, the EQE53 4Matic+ version gets a modern take on the Panamericana grille which sees hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome being applied on the black panel grille, with an integrated Mercedes-Benz star and AMG lettering. The rest of the car is dressed in the AMG Line package that includes sportier bumpers front and rear, plus the AMG Night package.

Standard kit for the AMG EQE includes Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, red-painted brake calipers, an AMG interior (Performance steering wheel, floor mats, illuminated door sills, carbon-fibre trim and centre console), a black fabric roof liner and ambient lighting.

Other aspects of the interior include Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery in a black/space grey theme, powered front sport seats with memory function, Keyless-Go, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen.

The last item isn’t offered with the EQE350+ and is made up of a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 17.7-inch OLED centre touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED passenger touchscreen, all covered by a single piece of scratch-resistant glass. The MBUX system is paired with a Burmester 3D surround sound system, a head-up display and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.