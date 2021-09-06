In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 6 September 2021 11:03 am / 1 comment

This is the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, which has made its debut just ahead of this year’s IAA Mobility event (otherwise known as the Munich Motor Show), and becomes the performance sub-brand’s first fully electric vehicle.

Related to the regular EQS that was revealed in April, the AMG EV comes with a fully-variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system courtesy of two electric motor, one at each axle. In base form, the e-motors output a total of 658 PS (649 hp or 484 kW) and 950 Nm of torque, which is a step up from the non-AMG EQS 580 4Matic that can only muster up 523 PS (516 hp or 385 kW) and 855 Nm.

Unsurprisingly, the EQS 53 4Matic+ offers better acceleration, taking just 3.4 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h compared to the EQS 580 4Matic that requires 4.3 seconds. The top speed is also slightly higher at 220 km/h instead of 210 km/h.

To ensure optimum traction, the all-wheel drive system continuously monitors the driving situation (torque is checked 10,000 times per minute) and distributes torque between the axles. In Comfort mode, the system aims to maximise efficiency, but with Sport and Sport+, it becomes more rear-biased in the “interests of greater lateral dynamics.”

If more power is what you want, the company offers an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package that sees the outputs go up to 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,020 Nm, available in Race Start mode with a boost function. In this case, the century sprint time is further reduced to 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is bumped up to 250 km/h.

According to Mercedes-AMG, the strong outputs come courtesy of model-specific e-motors that feature new windings, stronger currents and new actuation via inverters with specially developed software. The company also implemented a more robust thermal concept to ensure the performance is consistent, with the highlight being a so-called “water lance” in the shaft of the rotor to cool it.

Other initiatives include special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, which are made of ceramics. There’s also an additional transmission oil cooler that not only keeps the transmission cool during hard driving, but also warms the fluids if needed during cold driving.

Besides delivering power, the drivetrain also boasts energy recuperation up to 300 kW when braking, with the driver being able to adjust the level of recuperation. There are three stages selectable via switches on the steering wheel, and with the optional Drive Pilot, deceleration is automatic in response to detected vehicles ahead until they come to a standstill, like when coming up to traffic lights.

Energy recuperated is returned to the 400-volt, 107.8-kWh lithium-ion battery, which uses 10% less cobalt content. While the usable energy content is the same as the EQS 580 4Matic, the AMG model gets specific wiring to support its high-performance capabilities, which follow the selected drive mode.

The AMG EQS ships as standard with an 11-kW onboard AC charger, which can be upgraded to a unit capable of 22 kW. The car also supports DC fast charging up to 200 kW, which, with a capable charger, can regain up to an additional 300 km of range in just 15 minutes. A fully charged battery will provide up to 580 km of WLTP-rated range, significantly less than the EQS 580 4Matic’s 676 km.

Other similarities include the four-link front and multi-link rear suspension setup, although the AMG EQS gets the AMG Ride Control+ system that combines air suspension with adaptive, electronically controlled dampers.

The air suspension system is derived from the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, with two pressure relief valves that allow for greater adjustability of the damping force, as the rebound and compression stages are controlled independently of each other.

Also included is rear-axle steering of up to nine degrees, enhancing the agility and turning circle of the big sedan significantly. This operates at speeds below 60 km/h, after which the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front ones for a virtually extended wheelbase.

Rounding off the handling aspects of the AMG EQS is a compound brake system comprising of 415-mm discs and six-piston callipers at the front, while the rear gets 378-mm discs and single-piston callipers. With the optional ceramic package, the discs get the more resilient compound, with the fronts upgraded to 440 mm in diameter.

Design-wise, the EQS 53 4Matic+ looks largely like a regular EQS with the AMG Line appearance package, but with AMG-specific touches to make it stand out. Up front, you’ll find the Panamericana design on the black panel grille, accompanied by AMG lettering, while the front fenders carry the 4Matic+ badge on them.

The AMG EQS keeps the same 0.23 drag coefficient as the regular EQS, but small tweaks help to maximise efficiency during slow and dynamic driving. These include a front splitter, flics and fins on the air intakes, air curtains on the bumper, AMG side sill panels, a rear diffuser with six fins, a larger rear spoiler, plus 21- or 22-inch aerodynamic wheels in Aero or Heritage designs.

Inside, it’s again familiar territory save for the AMG seats with individual graphics, Artico man-made leather upholstery, Microcut microfibre and red contrast topstitching. As an alternative, customers can also specify Nappa leather for the seat covers. Other items include an AMG performance steering wheel, along with sports pedals, floor mats and door sill trims with AMG branding.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience Hyperscreen (MBUX Hyperscreen) is also carried over and continues to feature three screens placed across the dashboard. Naturally, there are additional functions here specific to the AMG model, including the AMG Dynamic Select driving modes.

Drivers will also be able to play around with the AMG Sound Experience with two versions – Authentic and Performance (available with AMG Dynamic Plus) – to generate sounds matching the tonality of intensity of the current driving status. No shortage of options too, with the AMG Night Package Dark Chrome, red brake callipers, AMG carbon trim elements, AMG Track Pace all available at a cost.