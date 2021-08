In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 18 August 2021 11:58 am / 0 comments

Given that SUVs are all the rage these days, it’s no surprise that Mercedes-Benz wants some of that magic to rub off its new C-Class. So here is the All-Terrain version of the compact executive model, the second such use of the name since it debuted on the E-Class in 2016.

As with that model, the recipe is pretty simple – take the wagon version (in this case, the S206) and slap on some black plastic body cladding and fender flares and decorative chrome front and rear skid plates, in addition to raising the ride height by 40 mm. Setting the X206 further apart from its road-biased sibling are a slotted single-louvre grille and a chrome-plated load sill guard at the rear.

The increased ground clearance comes courtesy of both a raised suspension and larger tyres, the latter wrapped around wheels that measure between 17 and 19 inches in diameter. Passive comfort dampers are fitted as standard, with the four-link front axle also featuring larger steering knuckles.

Inside, the All-Terrain comes as standard with an Avantgarde interior, incorporating a round silver-trimmed steering wheel and sports seats with either black, macchiato beige or siena brown upholstery. Unique to the All-Terrain is the dedicated off-road screen on the freestanding 10.25-inch digital instrument display and the optional 12.3-inch variant, showing the vehicle’s inclination, steering angle, coordinates and compass.

The wealth of technologies from the standard C-Class are available here, of course, many of which have been derived from the latest W223 S-Class. These include the Digital Light headlamps with guide line and warning projection, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), a massive 11.9-inch portrait centre touchscreen and an improved Driving Assistance Package.

At launch, the All-Terrain will be available with one petrol and diesel variant. The C 300 utilises Mercedes’ new M254 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque. No mention of what diesel variant will be offered, but the regular C-Class is available in 163 PS/380 Nm C 200 d, 200 PS/440 Nm C 220 d and 265 PS/550 Nm C 300 d forms, all powered by the same OM654 2.0 litre oil burner.

All models will come with a 20 PS/200 Nm 48-volt mild hybrid system, a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and, fittingly for a car called the All-Terrain, 4Matic all-wheel drive. Specific to the All-Terrain are two additional drive modes for the Dynamic Select system – Offroad for driving on dirt roads, gravel or sand and Offroad+ with hill descent control.