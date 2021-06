In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 15 June 2021 12:11 pm / 0 comments

Three years on from the reveal of Affalterbach’s first clean-sheet four-door model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has been given a very subtle facelift to keep things fresh. No, there’s still no sign of the fire-breathing GT 73 plug-in hybrid model – in fact, you can only order the car as a six-cylinder model at the moment – but you do get a few minor aesthetic and equipment upgrades.

Actually, in standard form, the GT 43 and 53 look exactly the same as before, but you can now option the unique front fascia of the upcoming V8 models by paying extra. Do that and the car gets new gloss black shrouds over the corner air intakes, dual chrome slats and a redesigned centre inlet with another pair of (fake) ducts, although the shape of the bumper itself appears to be identical.

Also new is the AMG Night Package II, adding dark chrome Panamericana grille slats and black badging. You can also choose from three new paint options – spectral blue in gloss and matte finishes and matte cashmere white – as well as new wheels that include a 20-inch ten-spoke design and 21-inch Y-spoke rollers with aerodynamic inserts. The Night Package and Carbon Fibre Package can also now be combined.

Inside, the GT 4-Door receives the latest AMG double-spoke steering wheel, fitted with touch controls, larger paddle shifters and new AMG steering wheel buttons that are now both round and come with brighter displays. The flat-bottomed wheel also incorporates hand sensors that can detect if the driver’s hands are off it and begin a warning procedure, eventually bringing the car to a complete stop.

The upholstery colour palette has been expanded with the addition of Exclusive Nappa leather in titanium grey pearl with yellow stitching and in quilted sienna brown, classic red, yacht blue, deep white and neva grey. The open-pore anthracite wood trim option is also new.

Beyond that, the car is basically the same as before, having already received a technical update last year. This added the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with AMG-specific displays, as well as chassis tweaks that included asymmetric front tension strut bushings and new subframes, head bearings, outer thrust arm bushings and inner and outer tension strut bushings on the rear axle.

New for 2021 are revised adaptive dampers with more precise dual pressure-limiting valves – one each for rebound and compression damping – that form part of the standard AMG Ride Control+ air suspension. The brake callipers on six-cylinder models can also now be finished in red as an option.

The six-pot engine lineup remains unchanged, with both models being powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six. The 43 version makes 367 PS from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 4,500 rpm, whereas the 53 churns out 435 PS at 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm from 1,800 to 5,800 rpm.

The mill is also equipped with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system that adds 22 PS and 250 Nm of accelerative boost. A nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic gearbox and the 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system continue to come as standard, with the 43 also being available in rear-drive form.

Later on, there will be a GT 73, which pairs AMG’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with the P3 plug-in hybrid system. The latter will reportedly add an extra 204 PS and 363 Nm to deliver a total system output of at least 800 PS and over 1,000 Nm.

A GT 63 should also continue to be offered, although as yet it is unclear if it will come with the same V8 as before or utilise the A 45‘s 2.0 litre turbo four paired with the P3 system, as the forthcoming W205 C 63 will.

Lastly, the GT 4-Door is now offered in Edition trim, fitted with the V8 front end and coming with rubellite red paint, the aforementioned Y-spoke alloys, AMG light projection, neva grey Nappa leather, grey ash open-pore trim, illuminated side sill scuff plates and AMG Edition dashboard badging.