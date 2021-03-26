In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 26 March 2021 7:36 pm / 4 comments

The W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ was launched here last year, and with the limited-run Edition 1 model now sold out, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is introducing the “regular” version to our shores. The new (lack of) designation brings with it a slight change in accoutrements and specs but is otherwise identical.

Fortunately, the revision also comes with a (very) slight reduction in price, with the A 45 S now costing RM5,593 less at RM437,673 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a 50% rebate in the sales and services tax (SST). With the also newly-updated CLA 45 S retailing almost RM20,000 higher than before, the über hatch retakes its place as the cheapest 45-series AMG model you can get away with.

Without the Edition 1 tag, you no longer get the side decals, Edition 1 graphics on the aluminium interior trim and stitched leather dashboard, but the rest of the car’s extroverted look is the same. You still get the rather shouty AMG Aerodynamics package with a larger front splitter, corner flics, a sizeable rear spoiler, shrouds for the fake rear air vents and an even more ornate rear diffuser.

Also retained is the AMG Night package with gloss black highlights, as well as the 19-inch five-split-spoke matte black alloy wheels (now with a machined silver rim). What’s more, you now get the full A-Class colour palette instead of just the Sun Yellow and designo Mountain Grey Magno options offered previously.

Step inside and you’ll slide into the same hardcore AMG Performance seats (power-adjustable with memory) as before, only this time the Artico faux leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery gets treated to red instead of yellow highlights. The flat-bottomed steering wheel is also now only half-wrapped in Dinamica, with the rest of it being covered in Nappa leather with a red 12 o’clock marker. Red seat belts are also now fitted.

One feature that the standard A 45 S loses out on is the panoramic sunroof, with the rest of the kit list remaining identical. This includes Multibeam LED headlights, keyless entry, the extended Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment displays, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, AMG illuminated door sill scuff plates, 64-colour ambient lighting, navigation with live traffic information, a reverse camera and a 12-speaker Burmester sound system.

Safety-wise, the A 45 S continues to come with autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and parking assist, on top of nine airbags (including rear side airbags), stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and Mercedes’ Pre-Safe system.

No changes under the bonnet, so the potent M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues to churn out 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm. With the AMG Speedshift 8G eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive and the included AMG Driver’s package, the A 45 S sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds on its way to a raised top speed of 270 km/h.

Other goodies fitted to local cars are the AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension and the AMG Track Pace system. The latter provides live telemetry data as well as a timer for track laps and acceleration.