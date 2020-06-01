In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 1 June 2020 12:37 pm / 5 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially introduced the W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ in the country, the car making its debut digitally via an online presentation in light of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) restricting large-scale gatherings and events.

The new range-topping A-Class hot hatch, which was revealed in July last year together with the C118 CLA 45, arrives here in its highest-spec S form, and at point of introduction will be sold in Edition 1 guise, like the CLA 45 S 4Matic+ and A 35 4Matic hatchback that were also introduced today.

Standard styling elements include an AMG-specific Panamerica grille and large air intakes on the jet-wing-profiled front bumper, along with flared wheel arches to accomodate the car’s wider front track. At the rear, there’s a diffuser element in between the two round twin tailpipes, which are 82 mm on the standard car and 90 mm on the S variant we’re getting.

The Edition 1 specification adds an AMG Aerodynamic package as standard, and this introduces a front splitter and flics, a different diffuser, a large rear spoiler as well as shrouds for the faux rear air vents. Also included is an AMG Night package.

The car is powered by a new M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which replaces the M133 unit used in the previous W176-based A 45. In its base form, the twin-scroll unit offers 387 PS (382 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 480 Nm from 4,750 rpm, which is a slight hike over that found on the M133.

The A 45 S variant that we get bumps the output to 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm, the increase achieved through a higher charge pressure of 2.1 bar compared to the base 1.9 bar and the inclusion of a second radiator.

An eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission, working with an AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Torque Control, provides the A 45 S with the ability to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

Standard fit items include Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, which controls the light throw automatically by switching between low beam, partial main beam and main beam. The S, which rides on 19-inch five-twin-spoke aero-wheels painted in matte black, also includes an AMG Dynamic Plus Package that adds a new Drift Mode as well as larger front brakes with six-piston monoblock callipers (instead of four on the standard A 45).

Inside, the A 45 S features AMG Performance seats with a high-end seat package, an AMG Performance steering wheel dressed in Dinamica microfibre, dark aluminium Edition 1 trim elements as well as AMG floor mats and illuminated AMG door sill panels. There’s the now familiar Widescreen Cockpit, made up of two 10.25-inch widescreen displays, with an instrument cluster that offers three selectable AMG displays.

Standard kit includes Thermotronic automatic climate control, Keyless-Go, a head-up display, control touchpad, the automaker’s MBUX infotainment system, which incorporates hard-disc navigation, smartphone integration, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support as well as a Burmester surround sound system.

The MBUX also integrates AMG Track Pace into its workings. The last continuously monitors more than 80 vehicle-specific data such as speed and acceleration, handy for reference when blazing around on a circuit. Also on, mercedes me connect, which offers remote access services such as remote start to vehicle tracker and provides a snapshot of important elements on the car.

Meanwhile, the list of items in the car’s safety and driver assistance kit include a reverse camera, active parking assist with Parktronic, blind spot assist, active brake assist and active lane keeping assist.

Two exterior colours are available for the Edition 1 A 45 S. One is a new hero shade called Sun Yellow, and the other is Designo Mountain Grey Magno, with both colours featuring highlighting decal graphics in contrast shades (in grey magno on the Sun Yellow exterior, and in yellow for the Designo Mountain Grey Magno exterior).

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is priced at RM459,888 on-the-road, without insurance, which makes it RM80k more than the A 35 hatchback. A couple of financing package options are available for the car – there’s Agility Financing, for which prices start from RM5,438 per month, and AMGPro Financing with Star Protect Plus.

On top of the benefits offered by Agility Financing, AMGPro Financing includes a premium comprehensive motor insurance along with unlimited mileage breakdown and accident towing, tyre/rim replacement and other all-round protection aspects. For this, prices start from RM5,588 per month.