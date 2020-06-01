In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 1 June 2020 2:26 pm / 0 comments

The W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ and the C118 CLA 45 S 4Matic+ weren’t the only AMG compact cars that were launched today by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM), with the company also introducing the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic hatchback. It’s the second 35-badged model of the A-Class family to make its market debut here, the V177 A 35 sedan having made its debut last September.

The car has certainly taken a while to get here, having made its debut in September 2018. It slots in underneath the A 45 in the model range, and is closer to the pricing of the old A 45, now that the W177 equivalent has gone into the RM460k range in its range-topping S variant form.

The A 35 is powered by a M260 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger, and output for the unit is 306 PS (or 302 hp) at 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 3,000 to 4,000 rpm.

Via an AMG Performance 4Matic fully variable all-wheel drive system, power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission, which has had its gear ratios configured to offer improved acceleration performance.

Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds (which is half a second slower than the W176 A 45) and an electronically-limited 250 km/h top speed. Comparatively, the A 45 S does the century run from standstill in 3.9 seconds and has a higher top whack, at 270 km/h.

The Edition 1 make-up adds on an AMG Aerodynamics package, along with a Night package. Exterior design elements at the front include a twin-louvre radiator grille and an AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes, a new splitter and silver chrome trim on the louvres in the outer air intakes.

The sides are dressed with AMG Line sill panels, while at the back, there’s a new rear apron with a new diffuser insert, and a raised spoiler and two round tailpipes complete the look. Like the A 45 S, the A 35 hatchback sits on 19-inch AMG wheels, but of a different design, being multi-spoke units, and finish, in a gold-tinted shade called Tech Gold.

As for the braking system, it’s identical to that on the W176 A 45, consisting of four-piston monoblock fixed callipers and 350 millimetre brake discs up front, and single-piston sliding callipers and 330 millimetre discs at the rear.

Inside the A 35’s cabin, you’ll find AMG Performance seats in black Artico man-made leather, but these don’t come with the high-end seat package as seen on the A 45 S. The AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel on this one is dressed in nappa leather (on the A 45 S, Dinamica microfibre). As for interior trim, the local-spec car comes with aluminium AMG Design elements in black/silver.

Otherwise, the car largely features the same level of equipment as seen on the A 45 S. There’s a dual Widescreen Cockpit, made up of two 10.25-inch widescreen displays (offering three selectable AMG display presentations), and the automaker’s Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface, which replaces the COMAND system seen previously.

Standard fit items include a head-up display, wireless charging for mobile devices, a control touchpad, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support and hard disc-based navigation. What it omits is the AMG Track Pace monitoring feature, and there’s no Burmester audio, the car making do with an advanced sound system.

Only one colour is available for the A 35 Edition 1, and that’s metallic denim blue. The Edition 1 route adds on highlight decals, and these are in the same Tech Gold shade as the wheels. The contrast cues adorn the exterior mirror caps and the lower part of the doors.

Finally, the price. The fully-imported Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic goes for RM379,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM31k more than the sedan version.

As it is with the A 45 S, two financing package options are available for the car. There’s Agility Financing, which start from RM4,485 per month, and AMGPro Financing, which starts from RM4,688 per month. The latter adds on that seen in Agility Financing with premium comprehensive motor insurance along with unlimited mileage breakdown/accident towing and tyre and rim replacement, among others.