1 June 2020

Along with the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ and AMG A 35 4Matic hatchbacks, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also launched the C118 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+, which is of course the four-door coupe variant in the Mercedes-AMG compact car family.

The CLA 45 S is priced at RM448,888 on the road without insurance, which is RM11k lower than the A45 S. If you’re wondering why the car with more metal and a boot is priced lower, this is because the five-door hatch arrives in the highest spec Edition 1 form.

Under this CLA’s power domed hood is a new M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which replaces the M133 unit used in the previous generation 45 models. In its base form, this motor makes 387 PS and 480 Nm, but the 45 S models that we get here bumps output to 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm; the increase achieved via higher charge pressure of 2.1 bar (1.9 bar in base form) and the inclusion of a second radiator.

Mercedes says that this is the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder series production engine, and the output per litre figure is a scarcely believable 211 hp. Of course, this powerplant is handmade in Affalterbach following the “One Man, One Engine” principle.

The M139 engine features a reversed mounting position where the exhaust manifold and turbocharger are now located at the rear, whereas the intake system is now at the front. Advantages are mainly in the aerodynamic department. The new position allows for a flatter front design while optimising the air flow in the engine compartment.

To reduce friction between the pistons and cylinders, the linings are coated with the patented Nanoslide, which gives the linings a mirror-like surface. First used in the AMG M156 V8 engine, Mercedes says Nanoslide is twice as hard as conventional grey cast-iron liners and is much more durable as a result.

Paired to an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Torque Control in the new rear axle differential, the 0-100 km/h benchmark sprint is despatched in four seconds flat, a tenth slower than the A45S hatch. Top speed is 270 km/h.

By the way, the S models that we get have Drift mode, which is part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package, as standard. Drift mode can be called up in the “Race” driving mode using the shift paddles, provided that ESP is deactivated and the transmission is in manual mode. The hottest CLA rides on AMG Ride Control suspension and 19-inch cross-spoke forged wheels. Behind those black spokes are red brake calipers.

The high-tech screen-rich cockpit in this generation of Mercedes compact cars is boosted with AMG Performance seats (with red seatbelts), AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre, aluminium AMG Design trim in black and silver, and AMG illuminated door sills and floor mats.

Other non-AMG/performance goodies include ambient lighting, the MBUX multimedia system that’s on all new Mercedes cars (includes three AMG-specific displays and the AMG Track Pace “virtual race engineer” data logger), Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a Burmester surround sound system, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera and a LTE communications module for the use of Mercedes me connect services.

The Mercedes me connect app provides remote access services from remote start to vehicle tracking. It also gives a quick snapshot of the car’s mileage, fuel level, tyre pressure, fluids and more.

Once again, the C118 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ is yours for RM448,888 on the road without insurance. Agility Financing for this model starts from RM5,355 a month. There’s also the AMGPro Financing package which includes Star Protect Plus. Opt for this and insurance, unlimited mileage breakdown and accident towing, and tyre/rims replacement will be taken care of. AMGPro Financing starts from RM5,588 per month. For detailed specs and to compare the CLA 45S to other performance cars, visit CarBase.my.