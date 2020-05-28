In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 28 May 2020 11:45 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced that it will be debuting new Mercedes-AMG compact cars on June 1, with the introduction to be made online via both its YouTube and Facebook channels in light of the conditional movement control order (CMCO). The event is slated to begin from 12pm, and you’ll also be able to watch the streaming live via the paultan.org Facebook page.

While the teaser announcement did not highlight the cars that will be launched, the AMG-specific mention offers a good clue of what to expect. We understand that two models will be introduced, and have identified them – the cars are the W177 A 45 4Matic+ and C118 CLA 45 4Matic+, and both will arrive here in their range-topping S variant forms.

Both were revealed together in July last year, and feature identical powertrain and drivetrain configurations. They are powered by a new M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which replaces the M133 unit used in the previous W176-based A 45.

In its base form, the twin-scroll unit offers 387 PS (382 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 480 Nm from 4,750 rpm, which is a slight hike over that found on the M133. On the S variants that we will be getting for both cars, output has been bumped to 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm, achieved through a higher charge pressure of 2.1 bar from the base 1.9 bar and a second radiator.

Paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission, working with an AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Torque Control, the A 45 S will do the 0-100 km/h run in 3.9 seconds, with the CLA 45 S managing the same in 4.0 seconds.

Standard equipment on the S includes an AMG Dynamic Plus Package that adds a new Drift Mode as well as larger front brakes with six-piston monobloc callipers (instead of four on the standard).

We’ve been told that the A 45 S will come in Edition 1 form at first, which is fitted with the otherwise optional AMG Aerodynamic package as standard. This adds a front splitter and flics, a different diffuser, large rear spoilers and shrouds for the faux rear air vents.

Exterior colours available for the Edition 1 A 45 S will be the new hero Sun Yellow shade – as seen here from the display at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show – as well as Designo Mountain Grey Magno with body decals. As for the CLA 45 S, word is that it will be available only on an indent order basis.

While the civilian W177 A-Class has been around, having made its local debut in October 2018, the introduction of the new CLA has taken a while, the car having been revealed in January last year. By the looks of it, the C118 won’t be coming in standard guise, which is not surprising, considering the presence of the V177 A-Class Sedan in the current model line-up.

