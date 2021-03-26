In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 26 March 2021 6:27 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has updated the C118 CLA 45 S 4Matic+ for the 2021 model year, with some slight changes to the equipment list and pricing. The hot four-door coupe is now priced at RM453,374 on-the-road without insurance, and that amount factors in the ongoing sales tax relief of 50% for fully-imported (CBU) cars.

The new price tag is higher by RM19,572 compared to before, but you do get some extra kit. For starters, the interior now comes with a head-up display that projects key driving information in the driver’s natural line of sight.

There’s also the AMG Track Pace, which is a data logging system that allows drivers to record telemetry while on track. The information is displayed live on the car’s Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system and can also be analysed later on via a dedicated app.

Joining these new items is Active Parking Assist with Parktronic that makes it easier to find and park in both parallel and perpendicular spaces. Beyond these additions, everything else about the car remains unchanged from the initial launch specifications we reported on last June.

Under the bonnet, the CLA 45 S 4Matic+ packs a M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that serves up 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission, the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Torque Control in the new rear axle differential.

Performance-wise, it’s still a fast machine, capable of completing the benchmark zero to 100 km/h sprint in just four seconds and hitting a top speed of 270 km/h, the latter with the standard Driver’s Package installed.

Our CLA 45 S 4Matic+ sports 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels and the full AMG body kit that includes the distinctive Panamericana grille. The car rides on AMG Ride Control suspension by default, and behind those black spokes are red brake calipers.

Inside, you get the aforementioned MBUX system along with a full suite of AMG goodies like illuminated door sill panels, floor mats, Performance seats (with designo red seatbelts) as well as a Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather/Dinamica microfibre.

Other items on the list include Thermotronic dual-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function, Multibeam LED headlamps, an ambient lighting system, a 360-degree camera, Driving Assistant package, Hands-Free Access, Keyless-Go, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Mercedes me connected services, a wireless phone charger and a Burmester sound system.

GALLERY: C118 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S 4Matic+