In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 25 May 2022 11:26 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has finally been launched in Thailand, just over a year after its global debut last April. Initially, the brand’s flagship all-electric sedan will be offered in two variants – EQS 450+ AMG Premium and the EQS 450+ Edition 1 – with further options set to arrive in the future (more on that later).

The AMG Premium is the more affordable of the two, retailing at 8.57 million baht (RM1,100,176), while the Edition 1 is the costliest at 8.87 million baht (RM1,138,688). Just four dealers will sell the EQS in Thailand, namely Primus Autohaus (Benz Primus), TTC Motor (Benz TTC), Benz BKK Group and Benz Praram 3.

Both variants feature the EQS 450+ powertrain, which is one of two options offered when the EQS was first introduced – there are now six powertrains available. In EQS 450+ guise, the EV’s rear wheels are driven by an electric motor rated at 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 568 Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

The electric motor is juiced by an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross) that provides up to 738 km of range following the WLTP standard.

As for charging, Headlightmag reports that the EQS will come with an onboard AC charger (Type 2 connection) that supports a maximum of 22 kW, with a full charge from 10-100% taking about four hours. There’s also support for DC fast charging (CCS2 connection), and getting from a 0-80% state of charge takes just 23 minutes.

Both variants are dressed in the AMG Line exterior, which includes a more aggressive front bumper with a large centre intake and slats for the equally sizeable corner inlets. The rear bumper is also sportier in appearance thanks to its vertical outlets at the corners and diffuser elements in the lower apron.

Based on the photos, a set of 21-inch multi-spoke light alloy wheels are also standard on the two variants, but the Edition 1 comes with dedicated emblems near the A-pillars. The range-topper also comes with open-pore wood trim and bright Nappa leather upholstery – also applied to the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the AMG Premium has a dark-themed cabin instead, although both appear to get the MBUX Hyperscreen that consists of a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED screen for the front passenger. Other features sighted include rear-wheel steering and a panoramic sunroof.

The EQS will be sold in Thailand as a fully-imported (CBU) model first before local assembly (CKD) begins at the end of 2022. As reported previously, the EQS will be built at the Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant (TAAP) in Samut Prakan, making it the first fully-electric Mercedes-Benz model to be built there.

Additionally, it would also make Thailand the first market outside Germany to produce the model. The Headlightmag report says the CKD version will see the addition of an EQS 500 4Matic to the line-up, which comes with dual electric motors (449 PS or 443 hp or 330 kW/855 Nm) for all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, the EQS currently has a dedicated page on the official local website, where registrations of interest have already been opened. However, there’s still no indication as to when a launch will take place.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQS