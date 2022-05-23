In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 May 2022 3:10 pm / 0 comments

It has been more than a year since the Mercedes-Benz EQS made its debut, and the German carmaker recently added two new variants for customers to choose from in the form of the EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 500 4Matic.

As a result, there are now six variants of the EQS available, including the initial EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic from April, which was followed by the AMG-branded EQS 53 4Matic+ in September and the EQS 350 in November – all four were debuted in 2021.

The EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 500 4Matic both come with two electric motors – one on each axle – for all-wheel drive and shares the same lithium-ion battery with usable energy capacity of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross). The rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ also uses the same battery, but the base EQS 350 is the only one with a smaller capacity of 90.6 kWh (100 kWh gross).

In terms of outputs, the EQS 450 4Matic offers 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 800 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the EQS 500 4Matic with its more substantial 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW) and 855 Nm needs just 4.8 seconds to complete the century sprint.

While there are differences when it comes to power and acceleration times, both new variants offer the same WLTP-rated range of 685 km, which is better than the EQS 350, EQS 580 4Matic and EQS 53 4Matic+, but worse than the EQS 450+.

The EQS has been tipped to arrive in Malaysia soon, at least according to a teaser posted on Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s website. The company’s electric offensive here has already begun with the launch of the EQA back in March this year.