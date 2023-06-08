2023 Mercedes-AMG EQS53 now in Malaysia – 571 km EV range; 761 PS, 1,020 Nm; 0-100 3.4s; fr RM799k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 8 June 2023 10:58 am / 0 comments

Following the introduction of the locally-assembled (CKD) Mercedes-Benz EQS500 4Matic in February this year, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today launched the new Mercedes-AMG EQS53 4Matic+, which is the high-performance version of the carmaker’s fully electric sedan. The price of the fully-imported (CBU) EQS53 4Matic+ is RM798,888 on-the-road without insurance, which makes it RM150,000 more than the EQS500 4Matic.

First revealed in September 2021, the AMG EQS boasts the fully-variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system that consists of two electric motors – one on each axle – for a total system output of 658 PS (649 hp or 484 kW) and 950 Nm of torque.

With these figures, the electric vehicle (EV) will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and maxes out at 220 km/h. For comparison, the EQS500’s dual-motor setup only offers 449 PS (443 hp, or 330 kW) and 828 Nm, which enables a century sprint time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

For even more performance, MBM specifies the AMG EQS with the AMG Dynamic Plus package that increases outputs to 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,020 Nm. You’ll need to be in Race Start mode as well as have a battery charge level of at least 75% for the power boost, which brings the 0-100 km/h time down to 3.4 seconds and bumps up the top speed to 250 km/h.

The electric motors are specific to the AMG EQS and have a more robust thermal solution for consistent performance, including a so-called “water lance” in the shaft of the rotor. There are also special ribs on the stator and a needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, both made of ceramics, while an additional transmission oil heat exchanger keeps the transmission at optimal temperatures during hard driving.

Drivers can tinker with the Dynamic Select system to alter the characteristics of the AWD powertrain, with Comfort serving to maximise efficiency, while Sport and Sport+ makes the car more rear-biased. The AMG EQS also comes with rear-wheel steering, beefier brakes and AMG Ride Control+, which combines air suspension with adaptive, electronically controlled dampers.

The electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a net energy capacity of 108.4 kWh (120 kWh gross), which is the same one found in the EQS500. As such, the charging times are identical, with AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 11 kW getting the battery from a 0-100% state of charge (SoC) in 11 hours and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 200 kW gets the unit from a 10 to 80% SoC in just 31 minutes. Fully charged, the AMG EQS delivers up to 571 km of WLTP-rated range, which is less than the EQS500’s 696 km.

Where the EQS500 is dressed in the Electric Art Line trim, the AMG EQS comes standard with the Mercedes-AMG exterior that looks like the AMG Line package but is model-specific with a Panamericana design on the black panel grille. It also gets a front splitter, flics and fins on the air intakes, air curtains on the front bumper, AMG side sill panels, a rear diffuser as well as a prominent rear spoiler. The wheels are 21-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloys.

As for the rest of the kit list, the AMG EQS features Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, the AMG Night package, red-painted brake calipers, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory, ventilation and heating functions, Keyless-Go Comfort, Hands-Free Access and Easy-Pack tailgate.

You’ll also get an AMG interior consisting of the Performance steering wheel, illuminated door sills, carbon-fibre trim and centre console and floor mats, along with a Microcut microfibre roof liner and black/space grey Nappa leather upholstery.

For infotainment, there’s the expansive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen that consists of three separate displays – a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen for the front passenger. There’s no rear seat displays like in the EQS500, but you’ll still get a Burmester 3D surround sound ststem, a head-up display as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Safety and driver assistance systems that come standard are the Driving Assistant Plus package that includes Active Distance Assist Distronic with stop & go, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Steering Assist. Other supporting systems include Pre-Safe, Urban Guard, Parking Package with remote parking functions, a 360-degree camera, Active Parking Assist, Memory Parking Assist and tyre pressure monitoring.