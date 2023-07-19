First Tesla Supercharger station in Malaysia located at Pavilion KL – eight charging bays in B1 parking area

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 19 July 2023 5:18 pm / 3 comments

Not long to go before Tesla makes its official debut here, with the electric vehicle brand due to be launched in Malaysia tomorrow, July 20. Ahead of that, we’ve happened to come across the first of the Tesla Supercharger stations, which is in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, during a visit to the mall earlier today.

Located in the basement parking area the mall, the indoor station consists of eight Superchargers, which are presumably V3 units, offering up to 250 kW of DC fast charging each. The units are as yet not in operation, with the area cordoned off, and a Tesla model (which is likely a Model Y) under wraps sitting in one of the bays. Interestingly, the bays are clearly marked “Tesla charging only.”

The Pavilion station is one of the 10 stations planned for the initial phase of the brand’s entry here. Nine other stations are listed as future locations, although these are in general areas, with no specifics. Five of these will be in the Klang Valley, at Dengkil and Petaling Jaya in Selangor, and at Bukit Jalil and two other locations in KL.

In the northern region, Tesla Superchargers will be eventually available in Ipoh and Perai in Penang, while the southern region will have two locations, in Negeri Sembilan and Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

These locations were revealed alongside the activation of the Tesla Malaysia country page and Tesla configurator for Malaysia in Malaysia last Friday. The latter saw bookings being opened for the Tesla Model Y, which is available in three specifications, Model Y RWD (RM199,000), Model Y Long Range AWD (RM246,000) and Model Y Performance AWD (RM288,000). More on the brand when it makes its debut tomorrow.

