Tesla Malaysia IG account comes online, launch soon?

3 July 2023

Tesla Malaysia’s Instagram account has come online at @teslamotorsmys, indicating a sales launch in Malaysia might be happening soon.

Although the account does not have a blue tick to signify it’s an official account, one of its followers is @teslamotorssg which is Tesla Singapore’s account, which so happens does not have a blue tick either.

Plenty in the industry speculated a sales launch in Malaysia by year end, but it happening so far ahead of speculation is a testament to how fast the EV automaker executes. We first got news of a potential Malaysian market launch when the local holding company was renamed in October 2022.

Then in March 2023, MITI minister Tengku Zafrul announced the BEV Global Leaders initiative and its first approved applicant Tesla Motors which would allow it to sell cars in Malaysia without the usual AP rules.

As part of the BEV Global Leaders initiative, Tesla Malaysia must install at least 50 units of DC fast chargers with minimum charging power of 180 kW, and at least 30% (15 units) of these chargers must be open for the public to use, allowing usage by electric cars from other brands.

By May 2023, some Tesla components had already been registered with SIRIM, and Tesla Malaysia held its first walk-in recruitment day in June 2023, which saw long queues of over 6,000 hopeful candidates applying for sales and service jobs.

We expect Tesla Malaysia to offer the Model 3 and the Model Y just like other ASEAN markets, which are basically the only Tesla models currently available in right hand drive. The latest versions of the Model S and Model X are left hand drive only.

You can follow the @teslamotorsmys account to keep up with the latest news on Tesla Malaysia.