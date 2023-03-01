It’s official then, Malaysians will soon be able to buy Tesla electric cars direct from Tesla Motors. This announcement was made by MITI minister Tengku Zafrul on his social media platforms today.
According to Tengku Zafrul, Tesla will establish an office here together with Tesla Experience and service centres as well as a supercharger network. He added that the entry of Tesla was facilitated by MITI through the BEV Global Leaders initiative and Tesla is the first applicant of this initiative by MITI.
Tesla operates on a direct to consumer sales model without involving the use of dealers. Tesla Experience centres are just a place where you can learn more about a Tesla, but you will have to place a booking online, and you will take delivery of the car when your stock has been allocated.
Since Tesla does not work with any shareholding partners in any country that it operates in, the entry of Tesla into Malaysia could also mean that some concessions could have been made with certain requirements like franchise APs, which could have been granted as part of the BEV Global Leaders initiative.
We first reported on the possibility of Tesla entering Malaysia last month when checks with SSM revealed that Tesla Services Sdn Bhd had been renamed to Tesla Sdn Bhd, with a revised nature of business spelling out specifically wholesale and retail of new motor vehicles, and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Tesla Sdn Bhd’s shareholding 100% belongs to Tesla International BV.
Now Singaporean and Thais can’t laugh at Malaysian for not having Tesla sold here in Malaysia.
Yes, finally! It’s game on for EVs in Malaysia.
Is that a P3 announced by Government?
The T20 now got no money to buy your Tesla. Thanks for your increase in income taxes. Probably you bring in Tesla to serve your gang only! Another useless minister. Pls bring in affordable EV ok!!!
Great news! For those who are against EV, remember first adopters are paying for poorer battery tech, poorer motor tech and bigger depreciation and laying the market for charging network to be viable. No chicken (EVs on the road), no egg (charging network)
You should thank early adopters rather than calling them all sorts. Your sub-RM100k EV in 2033 will in all likelihood be superior to a RM300k EV from 2023
Tesla, welcome abroad to Malaysia!
Mantap terbaik kjaan Madani PH BN. Better Nation
noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo….