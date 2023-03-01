In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 1 March 2023 11:08 am / 8 comments

It’s official then, Malaysians will soon be able to buy Tesla electric cars direct from Tesla Motors. This announcement was made by MITI minister Tengku Zafrul on his social media platforms today.

According to Tengku Zafrul, Tesla will establish an office here together with Tesla Experience and service centres as well as a supercharger network. He added that the entry of Tesla was facilitated by MITI through the BEV Global Leaders initiative and Tesla is the first applicant of this initiative by MITI.

Tesla operates on a direct to consumer sales model without involving the use of dealers. Tesla Experience centres are just a place where you can learn more about a Tesla, but you will have to place a booking online, and you will take delivery of the car when your stock has been allocated.

Since Tesla does not work with any shareholding partners in any country that it operates in, the entry of Tesla into Malaysia could also mean that some concessions could have been made with certain requirements like franchise APs, which could have been granted as part of the BEV Global Leaders initiative.

We first reported on the possibility of Tesla entering Malaysia last month when checks with SSM revealed that Tesla Services Sdn Bhd had been renamed to Tesla Sdn Bhd, with a revised nature of business spelling out specifically wholesale and retail of new motor vehicles, and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Tesla Sdn Bhd’s shareholding 100% belongs to Tesla International BV.