Tesla Malaysia is hiring – walk-in recruitment day at Cyberview in Cyberjaya on June 17, 2023

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 11 June 2023 1:37 pm / 2 comments

Tesla Malaysia has ramped up its efforts in setting up its Malaysian operations, indicating that a sales launch will be happening soon. It will be conducting a walk-in recruitment day on June 17, 2023 from 12pm to 4pm at the Cyberview Sdn Bhd office at Level 4, Block 3750, Cyber 8, Persiaran Apec in Cyberjaya.

Five positions are available for walk-in recruitment:

Sales advisor / Inside sales advisor

Enterprise sales advisor

Delivery advisor

Customer support specialist

Service advisor

All you need to do is bring along your printed resume and head to the venue on the day. Interviews will be held on-site. No pre-registration is required.

In addition, the Tesla Careers page for Kuala Lumpur has been updated with a lot more jobs than was listed when we previously noticed KL jobs being listed. For these jobs, you will have to apply on the Tesla Careers page and submit your resume online.

The following is a list of jobs listed at time of publishing: