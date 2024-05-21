GAC Aion Y Plus launched in Malaysia: 5-seat EV MPV, 204 PS/225 Nm, 430 km range, RM120k to RM136k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, GAC, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 21 2024 7:37 pm

Having been previewed earlier this year, the GAC Aion Y Plus has finally received its formal launch in Malaysia. The electric five-seater MPV (GAC still calls it a crossover SUV, for some reason) is a unique proposition in the marketplace, offering plenty of space and a funky one-box design.

Two fully-imported (CBU) variants are being sold here – the Elite is priced at RM119,800, while the Premium retails at RM135,800. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of an eight-year/160,000 km warranty and an eight-year/200,000 km battery, motor and control electronics warranty. Deliveries will start in June for the Elite and July for the Premium.

As part of the launch, distributor Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA) is offering goodies that include a free 7 kW AC wallbox charger worth RM3,500 and RM1,000 in JomCharge credits for the first 200 buyers. A collaboration with JomCharge operator EV Connection means that customers will be among the first to gain access to the network’s Autocharge feature, which allows charging to start automatically as soon as the car is plugged in, similar to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Early adopters will also be able to receive one of two accessory packages, while stocks last. The Outdoor Adventure Lifestyle Set comprises of a GAC Aion-branded camping set and a cable for the Premium’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, and there’s also a “Me Time” Mobile Theatre Set with a portable projector.

No matter which version you go for, you’ll get a single front motor pushing out 204 PS (150 kW) and a rather scant (for an EV at least) 225 Nm of torque, enabling the Aion Y Plus to get from zero to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Also standard is GAC’s 63.2 kWh Magazine Battery 2.0, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pack that delivers a range of 430 km on the WLTP cycle. Charging speeds are fairly modest, the Aion Y Plus only supporting up to 80 kW of DC fast charging and 6.6 kW of AC charging; no charge times have been released.

Measuring 4,535 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall, the Aion Y Plus is a size larger than the BYD Dolphin (245 mm longer, 100 mm wider, 80 mm taller), although its 2,750 mm wheelbase is only 50 mm longer. Those increased dimensions are reflected in the GAC’s tallboy looks, which bring to mind the original Renault Scenic. The car is suspended on MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear.

The Aion Y Plus certainly cuts a distinctive figure with its blocky, futuristic design – a world away from the sea of lookalike Chinese SUVs also making their debuts today. The oddball front fascia features large Angel Wing LED headlights with seven daytime running light bars that fan outwards.

The unusual aesthetic continues along the side, where you’ll find angular grey wheel arch cladding, plus flush pop-out door handles and side windows that taper towards the rear windscreen. Slim full-width taillights and a choice of either 17-inch (Elite) or 18-inch (Premium) alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, the Aion Y Plus’ functional cabin features a simple horizontal dashboard and a table-like centre console with cupholders and some storage. All models get a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter incorporating wired Apple CarPlay. A six-speaker Bongiovi (yes, it’s related to Jon Bon Jovi) sound system comes as standard.

Also fitted to both variants is keyless entry and start, single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic glass roof and a 360-degree camera system. The Premium model adds driver’s seat ventilation and a Qi wireless charging pad.

Safety-wise, both cars come with six airbags, but unfortunately only the Premium is offered with a range of driver assists. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring assist.

