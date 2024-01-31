GAC Aion Y Plus EV previewed in Malaysia – roomy SUV with 63.2 kWh batt, 430 km range; 1H 2024 launch

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, GAC, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 31 2024 7:50 pm

Aside from the opening of order books for the GAC GS3 Emzoom SUV and the preview of the GAC Emkoo SUV, WTC Automotif (WTCA) also gave the GAC Aion Y Plus its official Malaysian preview today. Unlike the other two SUVs, this one is a full electric vehicle under GAC’s Aion sub-brand for EVs, which like the mainstream GAC brand, is also under the Tan Chong Group company in Malaysia.

WTCA says that the Aion Y Plus will be launched in the first half of 2024, but there was no word on the Aion S Plus, the brand’s flagship EV sedan that was recently caught testing in Malaysia.

“GAC Aion represents the future of electric mobility, and WTCA is honoured to be entrusted as the sole and exclusive distributor in Malaysia. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing the Malaysian market with innovative and eco-friendly mobility solutions,” said Warisan TC Holdings CEO Tan Keng Meng.

The Aion Y Plus measures 4,535 mm long and 1,870 mm wide, which is 80 mm longer and 5 mm narrower than the BYD Atto 3. Its 2,750 mm wheelbase is 30 mm longer than the BYD’s, but the Aion has a different kind of look compared to the Atto 3’s regular SUV design. They’re calling this an SUV, but do you see some MPV and Mitsubishi Xpander here, or is it just us?

Design highlights include ‘Angel’s Wing’ headlights with seven horizontal light bars. The Aion Y Plus is being positioned as a youthful car, and there’s a wide range of seven exterior colours. WTCA is showing a right-hand-drive car sitting on 17-inch wheels and H/T SUV tyres.

Inside, the long wheelbase, flat floor yields a space and fully-reclinable front seats can turn the cabin into a makeshift 1.8m-wide double bed. In normal mode, rear passengers have up to 1,022 mm of legroom, said to be the industry’s most generous.

According to WTCA, the Aion Y Plus is powered by an in-house ‘Magazine’ lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery with a capacity of 63.2 kWh, which is good for a range of 490 km in the NEDC, or 430 km in the more realistic WLTP.

These provided figures match the Standard Range model sold in Thailand, which has a single front motor with 204 hp and 225 Nm. There, there’s also a Long Range version with a 68.3 kWh LFP battery for 550 km in the NEDC. Quite a small difference between SR and LR, surprisingly.

What do you think of the GAC Aion Y Plus’ design and EV specs? It seems to be more spacious and practical compared to the sub-RM200k EV offerings in Malaysia, which could set the Aion apart from Chinese rivals such as the BYD Atto 3, Ora Good Cat and the upcoming Chery Omoda E5.

By the way, in Thailand, the Aion Y Plus 490 Elite (Standard Range) is priced at 1,069,900 baht, which is RM142,584 at today’s rates. That’s around the same price as the Atto 3 Standard Range (1,099,900 baht), which is priced at RM150k in Malaysia. That’s the ballpark then. Stay tuned for a full live gallery.

GALLERY: GAC Aion Y Plus, Thailand spec

