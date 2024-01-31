2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom open for booking in Malaysia: X50, Omoda 5 rival with 1.5T, sub-RM130k, CKD April

Posted in Cars, GAC, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 31 2024 7:38 pm

Distributor of China-based brand GAC, Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA) has previewed a new entrant to the B-segment SUV category in Malaysia, the GAC GS3 Emzoom, which the company has made available for booking at a fee of RM1,000.

With pricing to be under RM130,000, the B-segment GS3 Emzoom will be offered in Malaysia in two variants – Exclusive, and Premium-R. This will compete with the likes of the Chery Omoda 5, Honda HR-V and Proton X50.

This will first enter the Malaysian market as a fully imported (CBU) model, while plans for local assembly are afoot, and CKD units will roll off the production line from the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur in April 2024.

In terms of exterior styling, the GS3 Emzoom is one of angular shapes, and boasts of the Mecha Wing grille, Laser Eye split-LED headlamps and Light Dart tail lamps. There will be four exterior colours offered – Ivory White, Starlight Silver, Lake Blue and Graphene Grey. In a bit of a styling flourish, the GS3 Emzoom also features flush-fitting exterior door handles – this could possibly be the lowest-priced vehicle on the market with this feature.

Built on the manufacturer’s GPMA platform, the GS3 Emzoom measures 4,410 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase, making it 52 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor; it’s wheelbase is also 90 mm longer than the previous model.

Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, shod in Sentury Qirin 990 tyres measuring 225/55R18. The example shown here at the preview event is the Premium-R variant, and this is mechanically similar to the Exclusive variant that was also announced; the Premium-R is distinguished by its front and rear bumper extension kit.

Compared to the Proton X50, the GS3 Emzoom is 80 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 9 mm lower with a wheelbase that is 50 mm longer, while against the Honda HR-V, the GS3 Emzoom is 25 mm longer, 60 mm wider and 40 mm longer of wheelbase. Compared to the Chery Omoda 5, the GS3 Emzoom is 10 mm longer and 20 mm wider, and 20 mm longer of wheelbase.

The GS3 Emzoom is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm. Drive is transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox; claimed fuel consumption is 5.9 litres per 100 km, according to GAC.

The brand’s first showroom is set for opening by the end of February, while a further five showrooms will be opened within the first half of 2024, and these are to be located in Glenmarie, Cyberjaya, Seremban, Johor Bahru and Penang, said Warisan TC Holdings CEO Tan Keng Meng in a statement. Warisan TC also aims to establish more than 20 showrooms and service centres nationwide for GAC by the end of 2024, Tan added.

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom official images

