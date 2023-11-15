2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom spied in Malaysia – sporty Proton X50, Honda HR-V rival with 1.5T coming soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / November 15 2023 12:21 pm

There will soon be a new player in the B-segment SUV market here in Malaysia, as indicated by these images of the 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom on a transporter truck, as photographed by paultan.org reader Charles Ong.

The GS3 Emzoom will be assembled at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, and in doing so the GS3 Emzoom will be Guangzhou Automobile Group’s first CKD programme, not just in the ASEAN region, but worldwide.

Called the Trumpchi GS3 in its native China, the B-segment SUV is built on the manufacturer’s latest GPMA platform, and measures 4,410 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase, making it 52 mm longer and 25 mm wider while its wheelbase is 90 mm when compared to its predecessor, which was the company’s first-ever right-hand-drive model.

Among its competition in Malaysia will be the Proton X50, which is 80 mm shorter, 50 mm narrower and 9 mm taller with a wheelbase that is 50 mm shorter, along with the Honda HR-V that is 25 mm shorter, 60 mm narrower and 40 mm shorter of wheelbase.

Par for the B-segment SUV course now is a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine, and the GS3 Emzoom is powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged 1.5 litre unit that outputs 177 hp and 270 Nm of torque. WTC Automotif (WTCA) calls the GS3 Emzoom a segment leader in torque output, considering rivals like the X50 Flagship has 255 Nm, the HR-V Turbo variants have 240 Nm, and the Chery Omoda 5 has 230 Nm.

Transmission in the GS3 Emzoom is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which sends drive to the front wheels. The 0-100 km/h acceleration run is done in a claimed 7.5 seconds, with fuel consumption a claimed 6.8 litres per 100 km (14.7 km/l) on the Chinese domestic test cycle.

Locally assembled units of the GAC model have been scheduled to roll out of the Segambut plant in April 2024 ahead sales that will commence in the middle of the year, as revealed previously by Warisan TC CEO Tan Keng Meng.

The CKD project for the brand will see WTC Automotif invest more than RM60 million towards the production of the new GS3 Emzoom, as well as for the setting up of the brand’s presence across the country. This will be comprised of more than 70 showrooms in Malaysia, with the first, flagship showroom in Section 13 of Petaling Jaya, behind the Renault showroom under TC Euro Cars.

2023 GAC GS3, China spec

