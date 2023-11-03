Ora Good Cat turns one, celebrates with RM20k rebate

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Danny Tan / November 3 2023 12:07 pm

The Ora Good Cat turns one and its parents are throwing a party to celebrate. The ‘party’ is at the Artbox event for two consecutive weekends – November 10-12 and 17-19 – from 3pm to 11pm at the Sunway Pyramid Open Carpark. Visitors can take part in a lucky draw with RM2,000 cash vouchers and GWM merchandise as prizes.

The gift? A RM20,000 rebate. Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has announced the rebate as ‘grand gesture of appreciation for the unwavering support of Malaysians throughout the year’ for those who the EV in selected colours in November. Book from now and register your Good Cat before the end of the year and you’ll also stand a chance to win a grand prize of RM18,888 and other prizes, such as the new Honor X9b phone and Lubar Camping Packages.

“It is with immense pleasure that we celebrate GWM’s first anniversary in Malaysia. Our unwavering commitment to delivering the best driving experience for Malaysians has been the cornerstones of our success,” said Mike Cui, MD of GWM Malaysia.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to share that GWM Malaysia is committed to introducing even more new vehicles tailored to the needs and preferences of the Malaysian market in the coming years. We believe that innovation and customer satisfaction will continue to drive us forward, and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead as we strive to provide the Malaysian community with a diverse range of vehicles that exemplify quality, innovation, and sustainability,” he added.

Two variants of the Good Cat are available in Malaysia – the 400 Pro packs a 47.8 kWh LFP battery for 400 km of range (NEDC) while the 500 Ultra gets a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery for 500 km range. Both juice a motor with 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. The RRP for the cute EV is RM139,800 for the 400 Pro and RM169,800 for the 500 Ultra.

Is a relatively affordable EV like the Ora Good Cat cheaper to run than an equivalent petrol-powered car? Here’s some math.

